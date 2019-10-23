Govt Accords 'Maharatna' Status to Hindustan Petroleum, Power Grid Corp
HPCL was incorporated in 1974 after the takeover and merger of erstwhile Esso Standard and Lube India through the Esso (Acquisition of Undertaking in India) Act passed by Parliament.
Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Ajay Verma)
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday accorded 'Maharatna' status to state-owned Hindustan Petroleum and Power Grid Corporation, thus giving them greater operational and financial autonomy.
Two separate orders to this effect were issued by the Department of Public Enterprises, under the Ministry of Heavy Industry and Public Enterprises. The grant of Maharatna status to the PSUs will impart enhanced powers to their Boards to take financial decisions.
The Boards of Maharatna central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) can make equity investments to undertake financial joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries and undertake mergers and acquisitions in India and abroad, subject to a ceiling of 15 per cent of he net worth of the concerned CPSE, limited to Rs 5,000 crore in one project.
The Boards can also structure and implement schemes relating to personnel and human resource management and training. They can also enter into technology joint ventures or other strategic alliances, among others.
The holding companies of a 'Maharatna' PSU are also empowered to transfer assets, float fresh equity and divest shareholding in subsidiaries, subject to the condition that the delegation will only be in respect of the subsidiaries set up by the holding company.
HPCL was incorporated in 1974 after the takeover and merger of erstwhile Esso Standard and Lube India through the Esso (Acquisition of Undertaking in India) Act passed by Parliament.
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is India's largest electric power transmission utility firm. It is a listed company since 2007.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|650.60
|1.10
|Yes Bank
|51.20
|-1.16
|RBL Bank
|259.15
|-9.69
|Reliance
|1,392.40
|-1.54
|Axis Bank
|714.85
|0.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|650.75
|1.16
|Yes Bank
|51.25
|-1.06
|IRCTC
|900.40
|6.52
|RBL Bank
|259.25
|-9.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|206.20
|-5.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,095.15
|2.88
|Eicher Motors
|20,521.20
|2.71
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,440.25
|2.54
|SBI
|275.45
|1.83
|Titan Company
|1,348.65
|1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,095.65
|2.93
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,439.50
|2.55
|SBI
|275.50
|1.87
|HDFC
|2,144.50
|1.35
|Bajaj Auto
|3,161.35
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|396.10
|-5.86
|Bharti Airtel
|360.35
|-3.68
|Zee Entertain
|242.10
|-3.33
|Vedanta
|146.25
|-1.94
|Grasim
|743.15
|-1.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|360.75
|-3.59
|Vedanta
|146.10
|-1.95
|ONGC
|141.95
|-1.53
|Reliance
|1,392.85
|-1.51
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,607.50
|-1.31
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Steps Out With Price Tag Attached to Outfit
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slaps Shehnaaz Gill During A Task
- Police Drama or Unsafe Abortion? The Complicated Choice For Pregnant, Indian Teenagers
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right