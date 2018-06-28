English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Govt Adopts 'Wait and Watch' Approach on Air India Stake Sale, Says Official
The official also said the general view in the government is that the national carrier should be in the hands of Indian entities.
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The government has decided to adopt a "wait and watch" approach for the next three to four months before taking a call on Air India disinvestment, a senior official said on Thursday.
The official also said the general view in the government is that the national carrier should be in the hands of Indian entities.
The government's proposed stake sale in Air India failed to attract any initial bidders when the deadline for bidding ended on May 31.
"We are keeping a wait and watch policy (on Air India disinvestment) for the next three to four months. The fuel prices are high at present and we have to judge the viability of going ahead with the disinvestment process," the official said.
He also noted that the aviation sector as a whole is facing difficult times, mainly on account of rising fuel prices.
"The government is also of the view that Air India should be in the hands of Indian entities," the official added.
Under the proposed plan, the government was to sell 76 per cent stake in Air India along with complete divestment of low-cost arm Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd — an equal joint venture with Singapore-based SATS.
Last week, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had said the government was committed to strategic disinvestment of Air India. "What the modalities are, what the circumstances are, we have to monitor and evaluate as we go along," he had said.
At the end of March 2017, the carrier had a debt burden of around Rs 48,877 crore. Out of the total amount, Rs 17,360 crore was related to aircraft and Rs 31,517 crore pertained to working capital loans.
In May, Air India's market share stood at 12.8 per cent, as per latest official data.
Also Watch
The official also said the general view in the government is that the national carrier should be in the hands of Indian entities.
The government's proposed stake sale in Air India failed to attract any initial bidders when the deadline for bidding ended on May 31.
"We are keeping a wait and watch policy (on Air India disinvestment) for the next three to four months. The fuel prices are high at present and we have to judge the viability of going ahead with the disinvestment process," the official said.
He also noted that the aviation sector as a whole is facing difficult times, mainly on account of rising fuel prices.
"The government is also of the view that Air India should be in the hands of Indian entities," the official added.
Under the proposed plan, the government was to sell 76 per cent stake in Air India along with complete divestment of low-cost arm Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd — an equal joint venture with Singapore-based SATS.
Last week, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had said the government was committed to strategic disinvestment of Air India. "What the modalities are, what the circumstances are, we have to monitor and evaluate as we go along," he had said.
At the end of March 2017, the carrier had a debt burden of around Rs 48,877 crore. Out of the total amount, Rs 17,360 crore was related to aircraft and Rs 31,517 crore pertained to working capital loans.
In May, Air India's market share stood at 12.8 per cent, as per latest official data.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: VAR Technology Explained
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
African Migrants Abandoned By Algeria Are Stranded In The Sahara Desert
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: VAR Technology Explained
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 African Migrants Abandoned By Algeria Are Stranded In The Sahara Desert
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,130.85
|+18.25
|+0.86
|ICICI Bank
|271.40
|-7.65
|-2.74
|HDFC
|1,878.00
|-26.85
|-1.41
|TCS
|1,842.70
|-15.30
|-0.82
|Dewan Housing
|636.05
|-7.05
|-1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICRA
|3,275.50
|+16.60
|+0.51
|ICICI Bank
|271.15
|-7.75
|-2.78
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,274.20
|-18.20
|-0.79
|TCS
|1,847.30
|-12.50
|-0.67
|Wipro
|257.00
|+1.15
|+0.45
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|907.75
|+15.10
|+1.69
|NTPC
|156.40
|+2.60
|+1.69
|Infosys
|1,289.60
|+19.60
|+1.54
|Hindalco
|221.05
|+3.15
|+1.45
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,339.10
|+14.90
|+1.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|156.05
|+2.75
|+1.79
|M&M
|907.25
|+15.90
|+1.78
|Infosys
|1,288.85
|+19.65
|+1.55
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,338.10
|+13.35
|+1.01
|HDFC Bank
|2,132.90
|+21.25
|+1.01
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|664.25
|-50.00
|-7.00
|HPCL
|261.35
|-15.25
|-5.51
|BPCL
|366.95
|-15.85
|-4.14
|Titan Company
|836.35
|-33.30
|-3.83
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,136.70
|-44.25
|-3.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|271.15
|-7.75
|-2.78
|Tata Motors
|263.90
|-7.30
|-2.69
|Coal India
|260.50
|-5.95
|-2.23
|Reliance
|944.70
|-20.60
|-2.13
|SBI
|256.85
|-4.80
|-1.83
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Who is this Man Sitting With an Indian Flag While Denmark and France Played a World Cup Game?
- Vishal Dadlani On Why People's Opinions Don't Bother Him, His New Travel Show Great Escape & More
- The World of India's 'Addicted' Gamers: Is it Really a Mental Disorder?
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Star in a Typical Love Story With a Dramatic Twist
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral