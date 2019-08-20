Govt Allows Airlines to Use Jet Airways Slots till December 31
Jet Airways, which is under insolvency proceedings, stopped flying from April 17, leaving hundreds of slots vacant at both domestic and international airports.
Jet Airways.
Mumbai: The civil aviation ministry has allowed domestic airlines to operate the slots vacated by the now-defunct Jet Airways at various airports till December 31, said an industry source Tuesday.
The government had allocated some of these slots to local carriers and allowed them to operate up to September 30 to overcome the capacity deficit.
The Jet Airways RP had received only three expressions of interest for a sale process launched by banks, but later one of the EoIs was withdrawn.
It can be noted that a day after submitting the EoI, Volcan Investments, an investment company funded Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal's family trust, withdrew the same.
Etihad Airways, which owns 24 per cent in the airline, too, did not submit the EoI.
These EoIs will be examined by resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia to verify their eligibility. The final bids are to be submitted by September 12.
