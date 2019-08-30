Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Govt Announces Merger of 27 Banks Into 12, Here’s The Highlights from FM’s Briefing

The merger of Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will form India’s second-largest bank after the State Bank of India

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Announces Merger of 27 Banks Into 12, Here’s The Highlights from FM’s Briefing
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media on August 30, 2019. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the merger of 27 public sector banks into 12, the biggest being the merger of Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank. The three banks together will merge to form India’s second-largest bank after the State Bank of India, with Rs 17.95 lakh crore business and 11,437 branches.

Here are the key highlights from the Finance Minister's Press Conference in Delhi today.

- There have been product launches by PSU banks post last week’s announcements, 8 PSU banks launched repo-linked loans in the last one week

- For NBFCs, partial guarantee scheme has been executed and 4 NBFCs have already found liquidity solutions through PSU banks Since Last Friday

- Government is working on strengthening PSU Banks and improving their governance. As of today, Rs 1.9 tn worth of credit is available in the economy

- Government has laid a strong foundation for the financial sector and have to bolster equity infusion to banks with a good governance footing

- Will announce measures to help credit growth and set up specialised agencies to monitor every loan above Rs 250 crore to ensure strong early warning system in

place. Fugitive Economic Offenders Act has been passed by the government

- Loan recovery is at record level; Rs 1,21,000 Cr recovered by banking system so far

- GNPAs have come down in the banking system to Rs 7.9 lakh crore, 14 out of 18 public sector banks are in profit-earning condition, of 18 PSBs, 14 have enhanced

profitability in Q1FY20 VS 6 IN Q4FY19

- No layoffs during the merger of BoB, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, the profitability of the merged entity has become better; poised for rapid growth

- Need banks with a strong national presence and global reach, the lending cost will come down with consolidation of banks

- PNB, OBC and United Bank to be merged, this will become the second-largest PSB and will see a business of `17.95 lakh Cr; 2nd Largest PSU Bank

- Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank to be merged making the 4th largest PSB

- Union Bank, Andhra Bank, Corporation bank to be merged and also Indian bank and Allahabad bank will be merged

- Indian bank to be merged with Allahabad bank to become 7th largest PSB

- Bank of India, Central Bank, IOB, UCO, Bank Of Maharashtra & Punjab Sind Bank to remain as before

- 4 mergers announced today will leave India with 12 strong PSU banks

- PSU banks allowed to recruit risk officers from the private sector at market-related salaries

- Board to develop a career plan for all senior positions, Chief Risk Officer will be adequately empowered to decide on matters & act

- Boards are given the flexibility to give residual service of 2 years for top appointments, bank board committees to get strengthened non-official directors to get higher sitting fees

- Risk Management Committees of banks to be empowered to veto management decisions and banks board bureau to conduct leadership programs for bankers

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,332.79 +263.86 ( +0.71%)

NIFTY 50

11,023.25 +74.95 ( +0.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,248.55 0.55
Yes Bank 59.95 4.44
SBI 273.85 -0.24
Indiabulls Hsg 455.35 1.35
Axis Bank 663.90 0.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,431.70 -1.28
Redington 108.35 -0.55
Yes Bank 59.50 3.75
Reliance 1,248.35 0.50
GRUH Finance 258.40 3.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.95 4.44
Sun Pharma 450.40 3.62
IndusInd Bank 1,395.75 3.35
Zee Entertain 373.10 3.04
Tata Steel 344.90 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 3.75
Sun Pharma 450.65 3.68
IndusInd Bank 1,394.45 3.20
Tata Steel 344.95 2.80
HUL 1,880.10 2.72
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 250.45 -3.10
Coal India 184.75 -2.25
Power Grid Corp 200.50 -2.10
Eicher Motors 16,258.45 -1.69
ONGC 121.20 -1.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 184.60 -2.33
Power Grid Corp 200.55 -2.12
ONGC 121.20 -1.78
HCL Tech 1,100.25 -1.50
Kotak Mahindra 1,431.70 -1.28
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram