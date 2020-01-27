Govt to Sell 100% Stake in Air India in Fresh Push to Woo Bidders, New Owner Must Absorb $3.26 Billion Debt
A document inviting expressions of interest in Air India, released on Monday, said the government would sell a 100% stake in the carrier, which operates both domestic and international routes.
Illustration by Mir Suhail (News18.com)
New Delhi: The government on Monday announced plans to sell its entire stake in Air India in a revised push to sell its national carrier after an initial attempt to sell a majority stake in the airline failed to draw a single bid in 2018.
A document inviting expressions of interest in Air India, released on Monday, said the government would sell a 100% stake in the carrier, which operates both domestic and international routes.
“The Government of India (GOI) has given ‘in-principle’ approval for the strategic disinvestment of AI (Air India) by way of the transfer of management control and sale of 100% equity share capital of AI held by GOI which will include AI’s shareholding interest of 100% in AIXL (Air India Express Limited) and 50% in AISATS (Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited)," the document said.
The document set March 17 as the deadline for submissions of initial expressions of interest and said any bidder would have to agree to assume roughly $3.26 billion in debt, along with other liabilities.
The government said that substantial ownership and effective control of Air India would have to remain vested with an Indian entity following the sale, limiting the scope of any foreign bidders interested in the asset.
In 2018, India had tried to sell a 76% stake in Air India and offload about $5.1 billion of its debt, terms that potential buyers at the time viewed as too onerous.
Air India, known for its Maharaja mascot, has some of India's most lucrative international and domestic landing and parking slots that are key for airlines.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|542.25
|1.55
|Adani Enterpris
|234.70
|2.15
|HDFC Bank
|1,226.30
|-1.43
|Indiabulls Hsg
|329.00
|1.95
|Yes Bank
|42.50
|-0.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|578.60
|1.90
|UltraTechCement
|4,716.20
|1.62
|ICICI Bank
|542.25
|1.55
|Axis Bank
|743.75
|0.87
|Titan Company
|1,235.45
|0.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|468.75
|-3.00
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,616.00
|-1.70
|HDFC Bank
|1,226.30
|-1.43
|SBI
|319.85
|-1.30
|Power Grid Corp
|194.80
|-1.09
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kobe Bryant, Daughter Killed in Copter Crash, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and Others Share Condolences
- Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Word of Mouth Works in Favour of Kangana Ranaut's Film
- Republic Day 2020: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs as They Post Pics With Tricolour
- Australian Open 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Rafael Nadal Faces Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep Wins
- Pakistan Thump Sloppy Bangladesh for Twenty20 Series Win