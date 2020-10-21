News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Govt Announces Rs 3,737 Crore Bonus for 30L Non-gazetted Employees to Boost Spending during Festivals

File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The decision to give productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 was taken at the meeting of the Union Cabinet, said Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

The central government on Wednesday decided to give Rs 3,737 crore as bonus to 30.67 lakh non-gazetted employees with a view to encourage spending during the festival season.

The decision to give productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 was taken at the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

"The Union Cabinet has approved productivity-linked bonus and non-productivity linked bonus for 2019-2020. More than 30 lakh non-gazetted employees will benefit by the bonus announcement and total financial implication will be Rs 3,737 crore," he said.

The bonus, to be given in a week's time, will encourage the middle-class to spend and thus add to the demand in the economy, the minister said. "It will be given in a single installment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before Vijayadashami," he added.

Earlier this month, the Finance Minister announced a number of measures to induce government employees to spend in the upcoming festive season, including a 'LTC Cash Voucher Scheme' and a 'Special Festival Advance Scheme'.

(With inputs from agencies)


