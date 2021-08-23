FM Sitharaman Announces Rs 6-lakh-crore National Monetisation Pipeline Plan. Key Details

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will include the government’s four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets. The National Monetisation Pipeline will serve as medium-term roadmap for the asset monetisation initiative of the government, the Niti Ayog said in a statement. For this project, the Centre has finalised Rs 6 lakh crore worth infrastructure assets that will be monetised. The list includes a range of assets including national highways to power grid pipelines.

The Centre has identified highways, railways and power as top three sectors for asset monetisation. “Fifteen railway stadiums, 25 airports and the stake of central government in existing airports and 160 coal mining projects will be up for monetisation," NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.

“We are fully committed to delivering success to the National Monetisation Pipeline. We feel that it is very important to bring in the private sector for better operation and maintenance, therefore we are committed to very strong delivery on the ground," Kant added.

Elaborating National Monetisation Pipeline plan, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that NEP talks about brownfield assets where investment is already being made, where there are assets either languishing or not fully monetized or under-utilised.

Sitharaman had announced National Monetisation Pipeline during Union Budget 2021."By bringing in private participation, we are going to monetize it (assets) better and with whatever resource that you obtained by monetisation, you are able to put in for further investment into infrastructure building," Sitharaman said on Monday.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman had said that monetising operating public infrastructure assets was a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction. “A National Monetisation Pipeline of potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched. An asset monetisation dashboard will also be created for tracking the progress and to provide visibility to investors," she had said.

