Govt Approves Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers Merger, New Entity to be 'World's Largest Tower Co Outside China'
The timely completion of the tower deal is critical for the companies, as it would allow Bharti and Vodafone Idea in offloading stake and raising funds.
FILE PHOTO: Telecommunication towers are pictured through hanging flower pots at a residential building in Kolkata. (Reuters Image)
New Delhi: The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Friday approved the merger of the country's largest mobile tower company Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel, according to official sources.
The combination of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers will create a pan-India tower company with over 163,000 towers, operating across all 22 telecom service areas. The combined entity will be the largest tower company in the world outside China.
"DoT has approved merger of Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel," an official source told PTI. Bharti Infratel and Vodafone hold 42 per cent stake each in Indus. Vodafone Idea holds 11.15 per cent stake in the mobile tower firm.
As per the plans, the combined company, which would fully own the respective businesses of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, would change its name to Indus Towers Ltd and will continue to be listed on Indian stock exchanges.
The timely completion of the tower deal is critical for the companies, as it would allow Bharti and Vodafone Idea in offloading stake and raising funds.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,485.50
|-1.24
|IRCTC
|1,927.75
|5.30
|Indiabulls Hsg
|338.30
|10.81
|Tata Chemicals
|764.50
|-0.08
|HDFC Life
|573.75
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,181.75
|3.57
|Tata Steel
|443.70
|2.48
|SBI
|327.65
|2.31
|ONGC
|102.85
|1.13
|Power Grid Corp
|189.35
|1.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,842.85
|-2.30
|HUL
|2,247.85
|-1.99
|TCS
|2,156.30
|-1.75
|Nestle
|16,544.10
|-1.38
|Tech Mahindra
|829.55
|-1.36
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Wall, Whiter Taj and Stink-free Yamuna: The Many Ways India is 'Cleaning Up' to Welcome Trump
- Anushka Sharma Serves Icy Elsa Vibes in Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Photoshoot
- PUMA x FIRST MILE: Puma Have a New Sportswear Collection Made From Recycled Plastic
- Icons on Your Windows 10 PC Are Set to Get Their First Big Makeover in Years
- Mentally Unsound Man Poses as Doctor, Prescribes Medicines to Patients in Madhya Pradesh