Govt Approves Up to 100% Foreign Direct Investment in Bharti Airtel
The company also has the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that allowed foreign investors to hold up to 74 per cent stake in the company.
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Department of Telecom (DoT) has approved raising of foreign direct investment in Bharti Airtel to 100 per cent from 49 per cent allowed earlier, a stock exchange filing of the company said on Tuesday.
The company also has the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that allowed foreign investors to hold up to 74 per cent stake in the company.
"Bharti Airtel Limited has received the approval from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) vide its letter dated January 20, 2020, for increasing the limit of foreign investment up to 100 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company," the filing said.
The approval comes few days before the company has to clear statutory liabilities of up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore, of which Rs 21,682 crore is licence fee and another Rs 13,904.01 crore is spectrum dues (excluding the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices).
"...the aforesaid approval read together with the RBI approval dated July 3, 2014 granted to the company allows the FPIs/FIIs to invest upto 74 per cent of the paid up capital of the company," it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|313.65
|-0.10
|Bharti Airtel
|511.35
|0.41
|HUL
|2,056.95
|-0.28
|Vodafone Idea
|5.92
|21.81
|Reliance
|1,533.95
|0.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,625.50
|0.46
|Bharti Airtel
|511.35
|0.41
|HDFC
|2,464.50
|0.37
|IndusInd Bank
|1,336.80
|0.36
|ONGC
|122.75
|0.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|475.90
|-3.01
|M&M
|553.35
|-2.42
|Power Grid Corp
|200.80
|-1.95
|Asian Paints
|1,810.25
|-2.07
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,290.05
|-2.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Just a Video of Elephant Taking a Stroll in Sri Lankan Hotel and Inspecting Things With its Trunk
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Chandigarh Lawyer Files PIL, Compares the Battle Royal Game to Drugs
- 'I'm Sorry': American Singer Pauses, Apologises, and Dies on Stage at a Music Festival
- OnePlus 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Spotted in Leaked Photo
- Goals! Cristiano Ronaldo 'Kissing' Paulo Dybala is Breaking the Internet