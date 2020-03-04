English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Govt Asks Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Others to Pay Balance AGR Dues Without Delays: Sources

Representative image.

The government has so far received about Rs 26,000 crore from AGR payments, including adhoc/ buffer amounts given by telcos to meet any reconciliation differences.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
The government on Wednesday asked Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies to pay remaining AGR dues as per the Supreme Court order, according to sources.

The telecom department wrote to all the telcos asking them to pay balance dues "without delay" and also submit detailed bifurcation of payments (explanation of self assessed amounts), which are necessary for proper reconciliation of legitimate dues.

However, the amounts paid by telcos is woefully lower than the DoT's Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) calculation.

