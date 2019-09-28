Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Govt Asks PSUs to Clear Vendor, Contractor Dues by Oct 15 to Boost Spending, Growth

Nirmala Sitharaman said state-owned companies have also been asked to set up a portal by October 15 where service providers, vendors and contractors can track bills and payments so that liquidity crunch is mitigated.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Asks PSUs to Clear Vendor, Contractor Dues by Oct 15 to Boost Spending, Growth
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

New Delhi: The government on Saturday set October 15 as the deadline for central PSUs to clear overdue payments to vendors and contractors as it looks to lift economic growth from six-year low by boosting expenditure.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who reviewed capital spending programmes with heads of central public sector enterprises, said state-owned companies have also been asked to set up a portal by October 15 where service providers, vendors and contractors can track bills and payments so that liquidity crunch is mitigated.

Also, public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been asked to detail lifespan of arbitrations that lock payments after disputes with vendors and contractors, she said, adding the state-owned firms have also been asked to submit spending plans for the next four quarters.

Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said 34 central PSUs have already spent Rs 48,077 crore till August and have detailed spending of another Rs 50,159 crore till December 2019. Another Rs 54,700 crore would be spent in the January-March quarter.

Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu said capex of all the 242-odd PSUs will be over Rs 4 lakh crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,822.57 -167.17 ( -0.43%)

NIFTY 50

11,512.40 -58.80 ( -0.51%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 48.75 -4.51
Reliance 1,309.05 0.94
SBI 281.20 -0.23
HDFC 2,035.90 -1.32
Maruti Suzuki 6,773.70 -1.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Phoenix Mills 687.55 -4.01
Yes Bank 48.80 -4.41
Bajaj Finance 4,065.35 1.61
Liquid Bees 1,000.00 -0.00
Reliance 1,308.75 0.94
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 349.10 1.47
Bajaj Finance 4,057.40 1.41
Kotak Mahindra 1,643.50 1.02
ITC 252.95 1.02
Bajaj Finserv 8,550.35 1.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,065.35 1.61
Bharti Airtel 348.80 1.41
ITC 252.90 1.02
Reliance 1,308.75 0.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,644.20 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.25 -5.33
Zee Entertain 273.55 -4.59
Yes Bank 48.75 -4.51
IndusInd Bank 1,480.80 -4.34
Tata Steel 359.65 -4.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.20 -5.39
Yes Bank 48.80 -4.41
Tata Steel 359.55 -4.40
IndusInd Bank 1,483.05 -4.12
ONGC 131.45 -3.98
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram