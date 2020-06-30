Govt Assures Industry of Clearing Imports from China, Say Sources

Sources on Tuesday told CNBC-TV18 that the central government has assured the industry of clearing imports from China.

They added that after inspection, Customs may first clear the imports Of pharmaceutical APIs and intermediaries Customs may clear the imports of some electronic goods.

The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council has said it is flooded with distress calls from its member companies over acute disruption in manufacturing of products during the past few days due to non-clearance of imported raw materials at various ports.

A senior official of the ministry of commerce said most of the goods that have to be cleared by the customs came from China.

"The government is sensitive to concerns raised by pharma and electronics industry," the sources added on Tuesday.

In a letter written on June 27 to the Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Pharmexcil chairman Dinesh Dua said very critical KSM's (key starting raw materials), Intermediates and API's (active pharmaceutical ingredients) are not being cleared for reasons "not known to the industry at all."

Even in the case of medical devices and diagnostics critical devices such as infrared thermometers and pulse oximeters which are specifically aimed at Covid-19 diagnosis, glucometers and strips are also held up.

"We urgently appeal to you to kindly intervene in the matter on SOS and kindly instruct that clearances from customs are permitted and all these materials which are genuine in nature are allowed to be cleared and dispatched to ensure there is no disruption of manufacturing at all under any circumstances," Dua said.

