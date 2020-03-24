English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Govt Bans Export of Sanitisers and Ventilators With Immediate Effect Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Image for representation.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade banned exports of all types of ventilators, including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing appliance or device.

  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
The government on Tuesday banned export of all sanitisers and ventilators with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Export of all sanitisers...is prohibited, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

It also banned exports of all types of ventilators, including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing appliance or device.

Last week, it had banned export of certain ventilators, surgical and disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks.

There is a shortage of hand sanitisers and face masks in the market amid the coronavirus outbreak as people resorted to panic buying.

