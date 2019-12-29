Govt Begins Search for Next SAIL Chairman, Invites Applications
AK Chaudhary, SAIL's current chairman assumed the position in September 2018, is scheduled to retire in December 2020. However, on the government's approval, chairman of a public sector undertaking can get an extension.
New Delhi: The government has started the process to select the next chairman of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the country's largest steel maker.
The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, is responsible for the selection and placement of chairman, managing director or chairman-cum-managing director, and functional director in public sector enterprises (PSEs) as well as in posts at any other level as may be specified by the government.
While the minimum age of an applicant should be 45, he or she must be a graduate with good academic record from a recognised university or institution, according to a PESB notification.
In terms of experience, the applicant should have adequate experience at a senior level of management in an organisation of repute. Applicants with experience in finance, marketing and production will have added advantage.
The notification said a person working with state PSEs or private sector companies can also apply for the post but he or she should be working at a board level position.
While an applicant from the central government or all-India services should be holding a post of the level of additional secretary in the Government of India or carrying equivalent scale of pay, the applicants from the armed forces of the union should be holding a post of the level of Lt. General in the army or equivalent rank in navy or air force.
The appointment shall be for a period of five years from the date of joining or up to the date of superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The last date to submit entries is February 13, 2020.
