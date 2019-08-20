Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Govt Cancels Coal Block Jointly Allocated to NTPC, JKSPDC

NTPC and Power Development Department, Jammu and Kashmir, had earlier requested the coal ministry for cancellation of the coal block.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Cancels Coal Block Jointly Allocated to NTPC, JKSPDC
Representative image
Loading...

New Delhi: The central government has cancelled the joint allocation of a coal block in Odisha to state-owned NTPC and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation.

NTPC and Power Development Department, Jammu and Kashmir, had earlier requested the coal ministry for cancellation of the coal block.

"It has been decided, with the approval of competent authority in the Ministry of Coal, to cancel the allocation of Kudanali-Luburi coal block jointly allocated to NTPC Ltd and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd (JKSPDC), " the coal ministry said in a letter to both the companies.

The coal block, in the Talcher Coalfield of Odisha, has a reserve of 396.10 million tonne (MT).

The ministry further said there is no provision under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the rules made thereunder to allocate fresh coal block in lieu of a cancelled coal block.

"NTPC and JKSPDC may apply afresh for allocation of coal block as and when public notice is issued by the Ministry of Coal/nominated authority for allocation of coal blocks under MMDR Act," the ministry said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,328.01 -74.48 ( -0.20%)

NIFTY 50

11,017.00 -36.90 ( -0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,190.95 3.48
Indiabulls Hsg 521.40 -2.88
Yes Bank 71.20 -7.11
Reliance 1,275.95 -1.29
Mahanagar Gas 848.60 7.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,198.75 3.75
United Spirits 578.10 -1.36
HDFC 2,090.80 -1.10
Indiabulls Hsg 521.45 -2.81
HDFC Bank 2,222.00 0.69
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,190.95 3.48
Tata Motors 123.85 2.52
Infosys 792.75 1.94
HCL Tech 1,084.00 1.87
Dr Reddys Labs 2,554.60 1.81
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,198.75 3.75
Tata Motors 123.80 2.53
Infosys 792.90 1.94
HCL Tech 1,083.85 1.87
M&M 528.50 1.56
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.20 -7.11
Britannia 2,393.50 -3.43
UltraTechCement 4,033.05 -3.01
Indiabulls Hsg 521.40 -2.88
Eicher Motors 15,895.75 -2.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.25 -7.11
IndusInd Bank 1,404.75 -2.36
ITC 246.55 -2.01
Coal India 195.25 -1.91
Axis Bank 673.80 -1.64
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram