Govt Cancels Coal Block Jointly Allocated to NTPC, JKSPDC
NTPC and Power Development Department, Jammu and Kashmir, had earlier requested the coal ministry for cancellation of the coal block.
Representative image
New Delhi: The central government has cancelled the joint allocation of a coal block in Odisha to state-owned NTPC and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation.
NTPC and Power Development Department, Jammu and Kashmir, had earlier requested the coal ministry for cancellation of the coal block.
"It has been decided, with the approval of competent authority in the Ministry of Coal, to cancel the allocation of Kudanali-Luburi coal block jointly allocated to NTPC Ltd and Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Ltd (JKSPDC), " the coal ministry said in a letter to both the companies.
The coal block, in the Talcher Coalfield of Odisha, has a reserve of 396.10 million tonne (MT).
The ministry further said there is no provision under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the rules made thereunder to allocate fresh coal block in lieu of a cancelled coal block.
"NTPC and JKSPDC may apply afresh for allocation of coal block as and when public notice is issued by the Ministry of Coal/nominated authority for allocation of coal blocks under MMDR Act," the ministry said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,190.95
|3.48
|Indiabulls Hsg
|521.40
|-2.88
|Yes Bank
|71.20
|-7.11
|Reliance
|1,275.95
|-1.29
|Mahanagar Gas
|848.60
|7.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,198.75
|3.75
|United Spirits
|578.10
|-1.36
|HDFC
|2,090.80
|-1.10
|Indiabulls Hsg
|521.45
|-2.81
|HDFC Bank
|2,222.00
|0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,190.95
|3.48
|Tata Motors
|123.85
|2.52
|Infosys
|792.75
|1.94
|HCL Tech
|1,084.00
|1.87
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,554.60
|1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,198.75
|3.75
|Tata Motors
|123.80
|2.53
|Infosys
|792.90
|1.94
|HCL Tech
|1,083.85
|1.87
|M&M
|528.50
|1.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.20
|-7.11
|Britannia
|2,393.50
|-3.43
|UltraTechCement
|4,033.05
|-3.01
|Indiabulls Hsg
|521.40
|-2.88
|Eicher Motors
|15,895.75
|-2.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|71.25
|-7.11
|IndusInd Bank
|1,404.75
|-2.36
|ITC
|246.55
|-2.01
|Coal India
|195.25
|-1.91
|Axis Bank
|673.80
|-1.64
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Cricketers Satterthwaite & Tahuhu Announce Pregnancy
- HS Prannoy Trumps Lin Dan to Enter Round 3 of World Badminton Championships
- Moon is Glowing Brighter than Sun in NASA's Fermi Gamma-Ray Images
- Ashes 2019: Steve Waugh Wowed by Deceptive Archer's 'X-factor'
- Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Weddings to Have This in Common