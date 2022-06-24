Govt Close to Holding 33% Stake in Vodafone Idea; to be a Silent Investor

CHANGE LANGUAGE
The government will convert Vodafone Idea's accrued interest liability on deferred dues worth Rs 16,133 crore into equities

Business Desk

The Union government is all set to become the biggest shareholder of Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) soon, a government official told CNBC-TV18. To rescue the financially-stressed telecom giant, the government will hold around 33 per cent in the company after converting the latter’s accrued interest liability (on deferred dues) into equity. According to Section 62 (4) of Companies Act, 2013, the government will convert telecom company’s interest liability of Rs 16,133 crore into equities. This move will help the debt-ridden telecom giant to reach its fund-raising target.

The government will hold stake in the company as a public ownership instead of a promoter. After the conversion of the equity, it will have no presence in the board of the telecom operator, the official told CNBC-TV18.

Post-conversion of the equities, the Union government will hold around 33 per cent in the company while telco’s promoters — United Kingdom’s Vodafone Plc and India’s Aditya Birla Group (ABG) will collectively hold 50 per cent in the company. Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is yet to give its final nod, the official added.

Earlier this year, Vodafone Idea chief executive officer Ravinder Takkar said that the company has opted for converting government dues into equity as part of the telecom reforms package. The proposal was later confirmed by the Department of Telecom (DoT), he added.

first published:June 24, 2022, 09:20 IST