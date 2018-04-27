English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Collects Rs 7.41 Lakh Crore from GST in FY18
"During the year 2017-18, total revenue collections under GST in the period between August 2017 and March 2018 has been Rs 7.19 lakh crore. Including the collection of July, 2017, the total GST collections during the 2017-18 stands provisionally at Rs. 7.41 lakh crore," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.
New Delhi: The government mobilised Rs 7.41 lakh crore from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) during 2017-18, according to the finance ministry.
