English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Committed to Resolve Issues That Impact Coal Output, Supply: Piyush Goyal
In this regard, the Indian Captive Power Producers Association (ICPPA) had earlier submitted a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) requesting to address the issue of coal availability and its supply.
Interim finance minister Piyush Goyal. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Union Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the government is committed to resolve the issues impacting production and supply of coal in the country.
He said the situation in the key sector has improved in the last four years.
"We will be importing less coal than what we did four years ago and the quality of coal today has never been so good," he said at the ET Awards 2018 here.
The government is committed to resolve all issues related to the sector, he added.
Captive power producers coming from sectors like aluminium, steel and copper have been complaining the issue of coal supply to run their plants.
In this regard, the Indian Captive Power Producers Association (ICPPA) had earlier submitted a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) requesting to address the issue of coal availability and its supply.
Supply of coal is a long-standing issue for the captive power producers who unlike the independent power producers (IPPs) don't produce it for commercial purpose.
Holding responsible the previous government for contributing to the issue, Goyal said "This is the weakness of the previous government that they insisted you (the players) to design power plant on imported coal then we will allow you environmental permission to set it up.
"They could never imagine that country could have 10 per cent growth of coal production which we have this year in the first half."
In the monsoon, he said there was stress of power, the requirement shot up and coal production could not keep pace with the monsoon.
Earlier this month, the minister urged state-run Coal India Ltd to pledge self-sufficiency in production to eliminate import of the dry fuel, and look at reviving the 1-billion tonne output aim.
He said the situation in the key sector has improved in the last four years.
"We will be importing less coal than what we did four years ago and the quality of coal today has never been so good," he said at the ET Awards 2018 here.
The government is committed to resolve all issues related to the sector, he added.
Captive power producers coming from sectors like aluminium, steel and copper have been complaining the issue of coal supply to run their plants.
In this regard, the Indian Captive Power Producers Association (ICPPA) had earlier submitted a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) requesting to address the issue of coal availability and its supply.
Supply of coal is a long-standing issue for the captive power producers who unlike the independent power producers (IPPs) don't produce it for commercial purpose.
Holding responsible the previous government for contributing to the issue, Goyal said "This is the weakness of the previous government that they insisted you (the players) to design power plant on imported coal then we will allow you environmental permission to set it up.
"They could never imagine that country could have 10 per cent growth of coal production which we have this year in the first half."
In the monsoon, he said there was stress of power, the requirement shot up and coal production could not keep pace with the monsoon.
Earlier this month, the minister urged state-run Coal India Ltd to pledge self-sufficiency in production to eliminate import of the dry fuel, and look at reviving the 1-billion tonne output aim.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
-
Wednesday 14 November , 2018
Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Not Just Deepika-Ranveer: The 10 Big Celebrity Weddings In Italy
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Honda CBR650R
Wednesday 14 November , 2018 Children's Day|Childhood Photos Of Popular Celebrities You May Have Missed
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|346.50
|7.98
|Yes Bank
|191.00
|-7.21
|Reliance
|1,127.40
|2.79
|ICICI Bank
|367.55
|-0.66
|Indiabulls Hsg
|766.20
|-4.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jet Airways
|346.85
|8.07
|Mindtree
|838.20
|-0.05
|Yes Bank
|191.30
|-7.14
|HDFC
|1,887.55
|1.91
|Info Edge
|1,370.00
|-0.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|332.75
|9.31
|HCL Tech
|1,022.20
|3.38
|Eicher Motors
|24,735.00
|3.30
|Grasim
|831.90
|2.87
|Reliance
|1,127.40
|2.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|333.60
|9.81
|Reliance
|1,127.50
|2.79
|HDFC
|1,887.55
|1.91
|SBI
|290.30
|1.75
|Hero Motocorp
|2,954.55
|1.28
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|191.00
|-7.21
|Indiabulls Hsg
|766.20
|-4.80
|JSW Steel
|335.10
|-2.76
|Tata Steel
|574.10
|-2.59
|IOC
|143.35
|-2.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|191.30
|-7.14
|Tata Steel
|574.10
|-2.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,332.05
|-2.02
|ONGC
|156.55
|-1.48
|Axis Bank
|618.30
|-1.17
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Crowd Go Crazy As Avengers 4 Star Chris Hemsworth Bids Adieu to India
- This Country Has the Least Number of Toilets in the World, and It's Not India
- Watch Makeup Artist Behind James Cameron's Avatar Turn Akshay Kumar into Beast for 2.0
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...