English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Curtails Sale Period of Electoral Bonds in May to Five Days From 10 Days
The government, however, did not give any reason for reducing the time period for sale of electoral bonds.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The government Wednesday curtailed the time period for sale of electoral bonds by the SBI in the current month to only 5 days from May 6, instead of 10 days as was announced earlier.
The government, however, did not give any reason for reducing the time period for sale of electoral bonds.
"The Government of India has now decided to restrict the next phase of Electoral Bonds sale to May 6, 2019 to May 10, 2019 (instead of May 6, 2019 to May 15, 2019 scheduled and notified earlier)," a finance ministry statement said.
Ahead of the general elections, the government in February had announced that electoral bonds will be sold in three tranches from March 1-15, April 1-20 and May 6-15.
The 7-phase general elections, which begun on April 11, will continue till May 19 and counting of vote will take place on May 23.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is hearing a petition by NGO 'Association of Democratic Reforms' which had prayed that the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or the names of donors be made public.
The Supreme Court last month had asked political parties to furnish by May 30 all the details of funds received through electoral bonds to the Election Commission in a sealed cover.
The government had brought in electoral bond scheme as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of its efforts to bring transparency in political funding.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 authorised branches, in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Ranchi, and Bengaluru.
The electoral bonds will be valid for 15 calendar days from the date of issue and no payment will be made to any payee political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period.
The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account will be credited on the same day.
As per provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or entities incorporated or established in India.
Registered political parties that have secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last election of the Lok Sabha or legislative assembly will be eligible to receive electoral bonds.
The SBI is the only authorised bank to issue such bonds. A person can buy electoral bonds, either single or jointly, with other individuals.
The government, however, did not give any reason for reducing the time period for sale of electoral bonds.
"The Government of India has now decided to restrict the next phase of Electoral Bonds sale to May 6, 2019 to May 10, 2019 (instead of May 6, 2019 to May 15, 2019 scheduled and notified earlier)," a finance ministry statement said.
Ahead of the general elections, the government in February had announced that electoral bonds will be sold in three tranches from March 1-15, April 1-20 and May 6-15.
The 7-phase general elections, which begun on April 11, will continue till May 19 and counting of vote will take place on May 23.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is hearing a petition by NGO 'Association of Democratic Reforms' which had prayed that the issuance of electoral bonds be stayed or the names of donors be made public.
The Supreme Court last month had asked political parties to furnish by May 30 all the details of funds received through electoral bonds to the Election Commission in a sealed cover.
The government had brought in electoral bond scheme as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of its efforts to bring transparency in political funding.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 authorised branches, in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Ranchi, and Bengaluru.
The electoral bonds will be valid for 15 calendar days from the date of issue and no payment will be made to any payee political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period.
The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account will be credited on the same day.
As per provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person, who is a citizen of India or entities incorporated or established in India.
Registered political parties that have secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last election of the Lok Sabha or legislative assembly will be eligible to receive electoral bonds.
The SBI is the only authorised bank to issue such bonds. A person can buy electoral bonds, either single or jointly, with other individuals.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|168.00
|-29.17
|Reliance
|1,392.80
|0.00
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,666.40
|-2.58
|Axis Bank
|766.85
|0.91
|Indiabulls Hsg
|695.45
|-5.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Mindtree
|981.30
|0.52
|Yes Bank
|168.00
|-29.23
|Reliance
|1,391.80
|0.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,658.70
|-2.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|695.20
|-5.77
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|308.35
|4.88
|HCL Tech
|1,183.35
|3.83
|Zee Entertain
|432.60
|3.57
|IOC
|158.05
|3.40
|Hindalco
|206.05
|2.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,183.35
|4.00
|Tata Steel
|556.45
|2.10
|HDFC Bank
|2,315.50
|1.77
|Infosys
|749.95
|1.74
|HDFC
|1,995.40
|1.06
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|168.00
|-29.17
|Indiabulls Hsg
|695.45
|-5.82
|IndusInd Bank
|1,606.50
|-5.44
|Bharti Infratel
|262.55
|-3.79
|Hero Motocorp
|2,511.85
|-3.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|168.00
|-29.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,607.70
|-5.21
|Hero Motocorp
|2,512.65
|-3.51
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,658.70
|-2.54
|Power Grid Corp
|186.30
|-2.36
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Shovel Grounds in High Summer on Labour Day, See Here
- Size Matters? Man Flaunts Shoe Size on Tinder, Holds 2 Litre Bottle Up For Scale
- Gambhir Among 'The Most Insecure' People I've Worked With: Upton
- The Long Night Breaks Series Viewership Records for Game of Thrones, Becomes Most Tweeted About Episode
- Anushka Sharma Turns 31 And Virat Kohli Has 'Exclusive' Celebrations on Lock
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results