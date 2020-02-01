Govt Cuts Allocation for PM-Kisan Scheme by 27.5 Percent for This Fiscal Year
Despite lower outgo on the PM-Kisan scheme -- under which Rs 6,000 is being provided to eligible farmers per year in three equal instalments, the government has kept the budget estimate for the next fiscal at the same level of Rs 75,000 crore.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The government has proposed a lower allocation of Rs 54,370.15 crore for PM-Kisan scheme this fiscal, as against the budget projection of Rs 75,000 crore because of implementation hurdles in some states, according to the Budget document.
The government has disbursed over Rs 43,000 crore to more than 8 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme so far.
According to sources, the allocation has been reduced in the Revised Estimate (RE) for the current fiscal as some states, including West Bengal, have not rolled out this scheme and many others do not have proper data of the farmers.
The projection of the number of beneficiary farmers has also been lowered to 14 crore from the earlier 14.5 crore.
