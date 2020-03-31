BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Govt Cuts Interest Rates on PPF, Other Small Saving Schemes for April-June Quarter

Representative image.

With the reduction, term deposits of 1-3 years will now fetch an interest rate of 5.5 per cent from the existing 6.9 per cent, down 1.4 per cent, according to a notification by the finance ministry.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 11:46 PM IST
The government on Tuesday slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including National Savings Certificate and Public Provident Fund, by up to 1.4 per cent for the first quarter of 2020-21, in line with moderation in bank deposit rates.

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.

Interest rates are paid quarterly, while the five-year term deposit will earn 6.7 per cent from the current rate of 7.7 per cent.

