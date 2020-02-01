Govt Depts to Create over 2.6 Lakh Jobs Between 2019 and 2021: Budget Estimate

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Business
1-min read

Govt Depts to Create over 2.6 Lakh Jobs Between 2019 and 2021: Budget Estimate

The Congress and other parties have been criticising the Modi government over lack of job creation, especially after demonetisation of high-value currency notes in November 2016.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt Depts to Create over 2.6 Lakh Jobs Between 2019 and 2021: Budget Estimate
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020.

New Delhi: Amid a chorus of criticism by opposition parties over lack of employment generation, the Union Budget presented on Saturday estimated that more than 2.62 lakh jobs are likely to be created between March 2019 and March 2021 in various organisations.

The strength of government establishments was 32,62,908 as on March 1, 2019, which will increase to 35,25,388 by the same date in 2021 an increase of 2,62,480, it said.

The Congress and other parties have been criticising the Modi government over lack of job creation, especially after demonetisation of high-value currency notes in November 2016.

The budget documents give a break-up of the jobs likely to created in central government departments between 2019 and March 2021.

The highest 79,353 jobs are estimated to be created in policing.

As many as 22,046 new jobs are likely to be created in the Defence Ministry (civil). Its strength was 70,978 in March 2019 and it will increase to 93,024 by the same month in 2021.

The workforce of Home Ministry (excluding cabinet, police forces, union territories) is likely to be increased by 8,200 to take its strength to 26,564 by March 2021.

As many as 3,886 jobs are estimated to be created in the Culture Ministry, 3,903 in Department of Space, 3,243 in the Department of Revenue, 2,581 in Ministry of Earth Sciences, 2,167 in External Affairs Ministry, 2,136 in Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and 1,347 in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology by that time.

Over 2,300 more personnel will be added in the workforce of Atomic Energy Department over the two-year period.

A total of 1,766 new jobs are estimated to be created by March next year in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.

There will be an addition of over 1,600 personnel in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting between March 2019 and March 2021.

As many as 2,684 more personnel are estimated to be added to the Personnel Ministry by March next year. The Railway Ministry will not see increase in its head count by March next year, according to the budget document.

The budget is woven around three prominent themes including one of aspirational India in which all sections of the society seek better standards of living, with access to health, education and better jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,190.50 -1.77
SBI 303.15 -4.83
Larsen 1,287.25 -5.98
Reliance 1,383.30 -2.01
ICICI Prudentia 455.10 -10.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,165.10 4.13
HUL 2,073.60 1.94
Nestle 15,618.70 1.68
Tech Mahindra 807.50 1.52
Infosys 780.25 0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 218.85 -6.97
Tata Motors 165.75 -6.14
Larsen 1,287.25 -5.98
HDFC 2,270.75 -5.87
SBI 303.15 -4.83
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram