Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Govt Determined to Take Country on High Growth Path: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, however, added that the major challenge of the Budget will be reviving animal spirit and credit flow.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 8:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt Determined to Take Country on High Growth Path: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
File photo of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

New Delhi: Terming the Union Budget pragmatic, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the government is determined to take India on a high growth path.

He further said if the government will be able to achieve disinvestment target of 2020-21 then the Budget will be very successful.

"It is a pragmatic Budget. It is pushes for public private partnership (PPP) in many areas. Budget lays lot of emphasis on AI, quantum computing, roadmap for infrastructure sector. The Budget will put India on the right track.

"...The government is determined to take India to accelerated high growth," he said at an event organised by industry body Ficci.

Kant, however, added that the major challenge of the Budget will be reviving animal spirit and credit flow.

He said the finance minister has laid emphasis on macro-economic stability.

"For an economy to grow at 8-9 per cent, animal spirit of the private sector is necessary. India's USD 3 trillion economy can't grow only on the back of investment by public sector," Kant stressed.

On disinvestment, Kant said the government is on tract as far as stake sale in BPCL, CONCOR and privatisation of Air India is concerned.

"If you look at the entire Budget, the key to budget success will depend on successful implementation of disinvestment target, which is very high," he said.

The government aims to garner Rs 90,000 crore from the listing of LIC and stake dilution in IDBI Bank in the next fiscal out of total disinvestment target of Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

"In the next month or so we will (be) accelerating pace of disinvestment in some of big PSUs. We will push limits on disinvestment of PSUs," Kant said.

The Niti Aayog CEO also informed that last year decision to privatise six airports and got a very good response.

"We will put out another six airports for bids in the next month or two...We are also trying to put out some power grids and gas grids," Kant said.

Noting that India is a difficult place for greenfield investments, he said, "but (it) is an attractive destination for brownfield investments where projects are already been constructed and there are low risks".

Kant noted that banks have not filled up vacuum created by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs).

He added that the government will continue the structural reforms outside the budget as well.

Kant said the private sector should become part of the asset monetisation plan of the government.

"We have finalized the RFP for 150 private trains and in the coming 45 days, they will be put out in the market and will be very attractive bids.

"We will also have close to 10 railway stations where private sector will play an important role," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,385.85 0.18
ITC 207.70 -5.09
SBI 298.00 -1.70
Indiabulls Hsg 256.70 -7.71
Tata Motors 163.85 -1.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,867.40 6.32
Nestle 16,243.50 5.30
HUL 2,178.50 5.06
Bajaj Auto 3,289.30 4.71
IndusInd Bank 1,262.90 4.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 207.70 -5.09
TCS 2,103.15 -2.86
HCL Tech 579.00 -2.04
Hero Motocorp 2,401.95 -1.95
Tech Mahindra 792.35 -1.88
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram