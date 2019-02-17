English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Disinvestment Proceeds touch Rs 53,558 Cr, Figures Set to Meet Fiscal Target
The government has sold as much as 3 per cent stake in Axis Bank held via SUUTI through an offer for sale (OFS) and raised about Rs 5,300 crore.
Image for representation
Loading...
New Delhi: The government's disinvestment proceeds have touched Rs 53,558 crore so far in the current fiscal, as against the full year budget target of Rs 80,000 crore.
Last week, as much as Rs 10,000 crore came in from Bharat-22 ETF and, another Rs 5,379 crore from the sale of Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) stake in Axis Bank.
The government has sold as much as 3 per cent stake in Axis Bank held via SUUTI through an offer for sale (OFS) and raised about Rs 5,300 crore.
Besides, the additional offering or Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) garnered about Rs 10,000 crore to the exchequer.
The issue got bids worth Rs 49,528 crore, with foreign investors pouring in Rs 38,000 crore and retail buyers Rs 2,000 crore.
Share buyback by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) fetched Rs 2,647 crore to the disinvestment kitty, while BHEL, NHPC and Cochin Shipyard garnered Rs 992 crore, Rs 398 crore and Rs 137 crore, respectively.
NLC share buyback garnered Rs 990 crore, while NALCO and KIOCL got Rs 260 crore and Rs 205 crore, respectively.
Besides, strategic disinvestment of HSCC fetched Rs 285 crore.
OFS of Coal India earned Rs 5,218 crore while sale of units of CPSE ETF garnered Rs 17,000 crore. Besides, sale of Bharat-22 ETF has fetched Rs 8,325 crore in June 2018.
The initial public offer (IPO) of PSUs RITES, IRCON, MIDHANI and Garden Reach Shipbuilders, fetched over Rs 1,700 crore.
The government has fixed disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore for the current fiscal ending March. For next fiscal, the target has been set at Rs 90,000 crore
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Last week, as much as Rs 10,000 crore came in from Bharat-22 ETF and, another Rs 5,379 crore from the sale of Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) stake in Axis Bank.
The government has sold as much as 3 per cent stake in Axis Bank held via SUUTI through an offer for sale (OFS) and raised about Rs 5,300 crore.
Besides, the additional offering or Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) garnered about Rs 10,000 crore to the exchequer.
The issue got bids worth Rs 49,528 crore, with foreign investors pouring in Rs 38,000 crore and retail buyers Rs 2,000 crore.
Share buyback by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) fetched Rs 2,647 crore to the disinvestment kitty, while BHEL, NHPC and Cochin Shipyard garnered Rs 992 crore, Rs 398 crore and Rs 137 crore, respectively.
NLC share buyback garnered Rs 990 crore, while NALCO and KIOCL got Rs 260 crore and Rs 205 crore, respectively.
Besides, strategic disinvestment of HSCC fetched Rs 285 crore.
OFS of Coal India earned Rs 5,218 crore while sale of units of CPSE ETF garnered Rs 17,000 crore. Besides, sale of Bharat-22 ETF has fetched Rs 8,325 crore in June 2018.
The initial public offer (IPO) of PSUs RITES, IRCON, MIDHANI and Garden Reach Shipbuilders, fetched over Rs 1,700 crore.
The government has fixed disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore for the current fiscal ending March. For next fiscal, the target has been set at Rs 90,000 crore
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|219.00
|-1.02
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,563.35
|-3.90
|Reliance
|1,244.45
|1.65
|ITC
|280.10
|0.79
|Axis Bank
|686.60
|-1.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|218.70
|-1.04
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,556.90
|-4.21
|Reliance
|1,243.50
|1.47
|Jet Airways
|232.55
|2.99
|GRUH Finance
|239.30
|-3.22
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|327.85
|3.87
|NTPC
|136.25
|3.81
|Power Grid Corp
|181.50
|3.74
|Bharti Infratel
|306.90
|3.26
|GAIL
|317.75
|3.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|136.20
|4.13
|Power Grid Corp
|181.50
|3.80
|ONGC
|135.10
|2.27
|Reliance
|1,243.50
|1.47
|Larsen
|1,243.25
|1.31
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|266.90
|-4.90
|Sun Pharma
|422.90
|-4.08
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,563.35
|-3.90
|Tata Steel
|467.50
|-3.12
|Vedanta
|147.30
|-2.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|423.30
|-3.94
|Tata Steel
|467.45
|-3.12
|Vedanta
|147.45
|-2.87
|Hero Motocorp
|2,702.30
|-2.75
|Bajaj Finance
|2,557.50
|-1.90
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Olive's Branch: People are Adopting Trees to Help Breathe New Life into Dying Village
- Kylie Jenner Joins Celery Juice Craze After Sister Kim Kardashian, Here's How it Benefits Your Body
- 'Wanna Friendship?' and 'Go Make Sandwiches': What is it Like to be an Indian Female PUBG Player
- Streaming Now: Watch Out For The Priyanka Chopra-produced Firebrand on Netflix
- Tamil Nadu Woman Becomes First Indian To Get 'No Caste, No Religion' Certificate After 9-Year-Long Battle
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results