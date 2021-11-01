Govt Employees' Salary Hike: Rs 28,000 Bonus, Wage Revision Announced for this PSU Workers

The central government on Sunday, October 31, announced that it will implement a wage revision for the employees of state-owned company — Manganese Ore India Limited or MOIL. Not only this, in another major decision, the Centre has also said that it will pay Rs 28,000 bonus to the employees of Manganese Ore India Limited before Diwali, which falls on November 4. The announcements were made by minister for road transport & highways Nitin Gadkari and Union minister of Steel Ramchandra Prasad Singh, during a function at Nagpur held on October 31. The ministers were addressing the audience at the inauguration of the second Vertical Shaft, Chikla Mine and various other facilities of Manganese Ore India Limited.

“In a major development, approval of the wage revision of MOIL workers was announced by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Steel, Government of India in a gala function organized at Nagpur on 31st October, 2021," the Press Information Bureau of India said in a release.

It further noted that the wage revision was for a period of 10 years. with effect from 1 August 2017 up to 31 July 2027. This will benefit almost 5,800 employees of Manganese Ore India Limited, the Centre said.

“This wage revision is for 10 years’ duration w.e.f 01.08.2017 up to 31.07.2027, benefitting close to 5,800 company employees. It is based on an MOU arrived between management and recognized union of Manganese Ore India Limited i.e. MOIL KamgarSanghatan (MKS)," the PIB further noted in the press release.

According to the statement, the company announced that it will be making the arrear payment in one go, which will have a financial impact of Rs 218 crore approximately for the period it is due, that is, from August 1, 2017 to September 30, 2021.

“The total financial impact of the proposed wage revision will be about Rs.87 crores per annum. MOIL LIMITED has already made full provisions for this wage increase in the books of accounts," the press release added.

The proposal also includes a fitment benefit of 20 per cent and perks and benefits at the rate of 20 per cent as well. The Centre has said that an interim relief at 12 per cent basic and Dearance Allowance (DA) was given by the MOIL with effect from May 2019.

“The proposal includes fitment benefit of 20 per cent and perks/allowances at the rate of 20 per cent. An Interim relief at 12 per cent of Basic and DA was given by the company w.e.f May, 2019 (sic)," the press release further noted.

GadKari and Singh inaugurated various Nagpur-based facilities of MOIL on Sunday, including the second vertical shaft at Chikla Mine, hospitals at mines locations of the company, an administrative building, and a graduate trainee hostel at the mines. Singh also congratulated the company consistent performance and “exhorted them to be geared up to achieve bigger milestones in the future", the statement noted

As for details of Manganese Ore India Limited, the company is a Schedule-A, Miniratna Category-I CPSE under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Government of India. MOIL is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country and operates eleven mines in the State of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. MOIL holds 34 per cent of manganese ore reserves of the country and is contributing to 45 per cent of the domestic production, as per a statement by the Centre.

“The company has ambitious vision of almost doubling its production to 25 lakh MT by FY 2024-25. MOIL is also exploring business opportunity in the State of Gujarat, other areas in the State of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha," the Centre has noted in the press release.

