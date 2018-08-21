English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Govt Extends Deadline For Filing July GSTR-3B Till August 24
As per the official statement issued by the government, last date of filing GSTR-3B for the month of July, 2018 has been extended to August 24, 2018.
The earlier due date to fill GSTR-3B was August 20. (Image for representation)
New Delhi: The government has extended the last date for filing of GST summary sales returns for the month of July to August 24.
"Last date of filing GSTR-3B for the month of July, 2018 has been extended to August 24, 2018," an official statement said.
The earlier due date was August 20.
"There were instances of technical glitches faced on August 20 in filing the return, which was the last date for submission of GSTR 3B. It's good that more time has been given for filing," said Pratik Jain, Partner and Leader, Indirect Tax, PwC.
GST collections rose to Rs 96,483 crore in July from Rs 95,610 crore mopped up in the previous month.
