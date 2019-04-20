English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Extends Deadline for GST Sales Return for March Until April 23
The last date for filing summary sales return and payment of taxes for March is April 20, 2019.
New Delhi: The government has extended the last date for filing summary sales return, GSTR-3B, for March month by three days until April 23.
"Due date for filing GSTR-3B for the tax period March 2019 has been extended to April 23, 2019," a ticker on GST portal gst.gov.in' said.
AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said, Glitches in GSTN is leading to frequent extensions in the filing of tax returns. Tax filers also need to improve the habit of filing at the last date, leading to burden on the servers resulting in the collapse of the same."
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results