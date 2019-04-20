Take the pledge to vote

Govt Extends Deadline for GST Sales Return for March Until April 23

The last date for filing summary sales return and payment of taxes for March is April 20, 2019.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The government has extended the last date for filing summary sales return, GSTR-3B, for March month by three days until April 23.

"Due date for filing GSTR-3B for the tax period March 2019 has been extended to April 23, 2019," a ticker on GST portal gst.gov.in' said.

The last date for filing summary sales return and payment of taxes for March is April 20, 2019.

AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said, Glitches in GSTN is leading to frequent extensions in the filing of tax returns. Tax filers also need to improve the habit of filing at the last date, leading to burden on the servers resulting in the collapse of the same."
