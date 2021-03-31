Govt Extends Exemption from Permit Requirement for Transport Vehicles Carrying Oxygen Till Sept 30

The government on Tuesday said it has extended the exemption from permit requirement for transport vehicles carrying oxygen till September 30, 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the government had announced waiving permit requirement till March 31, 2021.

The step has been taken to ensure smooth movement of vehicles for the supply of oxygen across the country. "We have approved the extension of exemption to the requirement of permit under Motor Vehicles Act 1988 to 30th September 2021 for vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders," Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

The minister said, "This will facilitate the carriage and movement of oxygen between the states and will strengthen our fight against COVID-19 pandemic." Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also come out with a draft notification for concession in motor vehicle tax in case the vehicle is registered against submission of "certificate of vehicle scrapping". It said the concession in motor vehicle tax will be "up to 20 per cent in case of non-transport vehicles" and "up to 15 per cent in case of transport vehicles".

It has sought stakeholders suggestions on the notification within 30 days. The government earlier this month unveiled the finer details of the vehicle scrapping policy that provides that about 5 per cent rebate on new cars would be offered to buyers on scrapping of old vehicles.