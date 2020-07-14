Govt Extends FY20 Returns Filing Date for Composition Dealers Till August 31

The government has extended the due date for filing annual return by composition dealers for 2019-20 till August 31.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued a notification, extending the deadline for filing GSTR-4 annual returns for 2019-20 by composition dealers from July 15 to August 31.

GST composition scheme can be opted by any taxpayer whose turnover is less than Rs 1.5 crore. Under the scheme, manufacturers and traders are required to pay GST at 1 per cent, while it is 5 per cent for restaurants (which do not serve alcohol).