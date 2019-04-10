LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Govt Extends Last Date for Filing Final Sales Return for March Till April 13

The extension of due date for filing sales return came after businesses complained of some issues in the GSTR-1 form while filing the form.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2019, 9:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Extends Last Date for Filing Final Sales Return for March Till April 13
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday extended the last date for filing final sales return form GSTR-1 for March by two days till April 13.

Similarly, the due date for furnishing tax deducted at source (TDS) return GSTR-7 for March has also been extended till April 12.

The last date for filing GSTR-1 and GSTR-7 for the month was April 11 and April 10, respectively.

"The details of outward supply of goods or services or both in Form GSTR-1 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017, for the month of March 2019 shall be furnished electronically through the common portal, on or before April 13, 2019," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a notification.

The extension of due date for filing sales return came after businesses complained of some issues in the GSTR-1 form while filing the form.

AMRG & Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said, "Even after 20 months of GST implementation, GSTN is suffering from technical glitches leading to inefficiencies in the overall compliance structure of tax filings. The GST Council also needs to have a 'Plan-B' for a swift and smooth GST compliance network".
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,585.35 -353.87 ( -0.91%)

NIFTY 50

11,584.30 -87.65 ( -0.75%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,237.35 -2.18
Tata Motors 216.05 4.93
Indiabulls Hsg 824.40 -0.88
Reliance 1,331.40 -0.23
Yes Bank 268.25 -0.87
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,242.70 -2.07
Havells India 760.00 -0.26
Tata Motors 215.65 4.68
Indiabulls Hsg 824.45 -0.86
Maruti Suzuki 7,184.10 -0.47
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 216.05 4.93
Cipla 546.45 2.72
Wipro 281.00 2.63
HUL 1,694.15 0.81
IOC 156.60 0.77
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 215.65 4.68
HUL 1,691.75 0.78
Kotak Mahindra 1,350.35 0.61
Bajaj Auto 2,925.00 0.22
Coal India 239.55 0.55
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 340.00 -3.30
Hindalco 211.70 -2.51
TCS 2,040.25 -2.45
Asian Paints 1,409.85 -2.42
HDFC Bank 2,237.35 -2.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 340.05 -3.28
Asian Paints 1,412.45 -2.15
TCS 2,043.80 -2.12
HDFC Bank 2,242.70 -2.07
HDFC 2,027.40 -1.96
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram