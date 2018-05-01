English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Extends May 14 Deadline to Receive Initial Bids for Air India
According to the notification issued on Tuesday, the government will announce the qualified bidders for the beleaguered airline on June 15.
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday came out with a set of clarifications on the proposed strategic disinvestment in Air India and said individuals other than the airline's employees would not be allowed to bid.
It had issued preliminary information memorandum on March 28 for the proposed sale of up to 76 per cent stake in Air India along with management control to private entities.
The disinvestment would include profit-making Air India Express and joint venture AISATS, an equal joint venture between the national carrier and Singapore-based SATS Ltd.
The government has put out clarifications for 160 questions from interested bidders on the disinvestment of Air India and its two subsidiaries — Air India Express and AISATS.
According to the 19-page document released today, the government has clarified that "individuals (other than employees) are not allowed to bid".
Clarifications have been provided on various other aspects, including those related to slots, bilateral rights and employee rights.
"Details of existing slots and code share agreements will be provided at RFP (Request for Proposal) stage. It is expected that there will not be any impact of disinvestment on existing slots and bilateral rights.
"Bidders are advised to undertake their own assessment for the impact of disinvestment process on the existing code share agreement," the government said.
This was in response to queries on whether privatisation would impact renewal of existing slots and bilateral flying rights.
For more than 50 queries, the government has said details would be provided at the time of RFP stage.
To a query related to staff, the government said, "employee concerns are being suitably addressed".
"Grounded aircraft are assets of Air India. Successful bidder/ Air India post strategic disinvestment can deal with them/ dispose as deemed fit subject to the terms and conditions of the Shareholders' Agreement," it said.
As per the information memorandum, issued in March, the government would retain 24 per cent stake in the national carrier, the winning bidder would be required to stay invested in the airline for at least three years.
In the set of clarifications, it has been emphasised that "it is a considered decision by Government of India to retain 24 per cent stake".
Also Watch
It had issued preliminary information memorandum on March 28 for the proposed sale of up to 76 per cent stake in Air India along with management control to private entities.
The disinvestment would include profit-making Air India Express and joint venture AISATS, an equal joint venture between the national carrier and Singapore-based SATS Ltd.
The government has put out clarifications for 160 questions from interested bidders on the disinvestment of Air India and its two subsidiaries — Air India Express and AISATS.
According to the 19-page document released today, the government has clarified that "individuals (other than employees) are not allowed to bid".
Clarifications have been provided on various other aspects, including those related to slots, bilateral rights and employee rights.
"Details of existing slots and code share agreements will be provided at RFP (Request for Proposal) stage. It is expected that there will not be any impact of disinvestment on existing slots and bilateral rights.
"Bidders are advised to undertake their own assessment for the impact of disinvestment process on the existing code share agreement," the government said.
This was in response to queries on whether privatisation would impact renewal of existing slots and bilateral flying rights.
For more than 50 queries, the government has said details would be provided at the time of RFP stage.
To a query related to staff, the government said, "employee concerns are being suitably addressed".
"Grounded aircraft are assets of Air India. Successful bidder/ Air India post strategic disinvestment can deal with them/ dispose as deemed fit subject to the terms and conditions of the Shareholders' Agreement," it said.
As per the information memorandum, issued in March, the government would retain 24 per cent stake in the national carrier, the winning bidder would be required to stay invested in the airline for at least three years.
In the set of clarifications, it has been emphasised that "it is a considered decision by Government of India to retain 24 per cent stake".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|144.50
|-33.30
|-18.73
|Yes Bank
|362.00
|+13.10
|+3.75
|Axis Bank
|517.30
|-21.90
|-4.06
|Reliance
|963.30
|-33.00
|-3.31
|Dewan Housing
|641.00
|+6.50
|+1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|145.00
|-32.90
|-18.49
|Tata Comm
|621.95
|+1.25
|+0.20
|Bharti Infratel
|313.55
|-8.30
|-2.58
|Bombay Dyeing
|310.35
|+20.25
|+6.98
|Reliance
|963.10
|-31.65
|-3.18
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|362.00
|+13.10
|+3.75
|HUL
|1,508.90
|+34.95
|+2.37
|TCS
|3,532.10
|+80.15
|+2.32
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,211.10
|+22.35
|+1.88
|Asian Paints
|1,201.70
|+20.10
|+1.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|362.05
|+13.60
|+3.90
|HUL
|1,509.05
|+34.50
|+2.34
|TCS
|3,531.40
|+76.60
|+2.22
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,210.35
|+21.80
|+1.83
|Larsen
|1,400.60
|+23.80
|+1.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|517.30
|-21.90
|-4.06
|Reliance
|963.30
|-33.00
|-3.31
|UPL
|729.85
|-24.50
|-3.25
|Bharti Infratel
|313.10
|-7.15
|-2.23
|GAIL
|325.10
|-5.70
|-1.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|518.05
|-20.85
|-3.87
|Reliance
|963.10
|-31.65
|-3.18
|ICICI Bank
|284.45
|-3.60
|-1.25
|Coal India
|283.85
|-1.70
|-0.60
|ONGC
|180.50
|-0.25
|-0.14
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mohammad Hafeez Cleared to Bowl after Remodelling Action
- 2018 Ford Endeavour SUV Spied Completely Undisguised with Visual Changes
- Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Invitations Come With Official Game Of Thrones Stamp
- Motorola Moto X4 Available For Zero-Cost EMI as Low as Rs 703 Per Month on Amazon India
- Avengers: Infinity War- Where Marvel Cinematic Universe is Headed Post the Cosmic Battle