Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Govt Further Extends Relaxed Fumigation Norms on Imported Onions till January

Currently, state-run MMTC is importing onion on the behalf of the government which has decided to buy 1.2 lakh tonnes from the overseas market to increase domestic supplies.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt Further Extends Relaxed Fumigation Norms on Imported Onions till January
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The Agriculture Ministry on Friday further extended relaxed fumigation norms for imported onions till January 31 in a bid to improve domestic supply and check prices that are ruling above Rs 100 per kg in many cities.

The second extension has been given as most of the onion shipments are expected to arrive by next month.

Currently, state-run MMTC is importing onion on the behalf of the government which has decided to buy 1.2 lakh tonnes from the overseas market to increase domestic supplies. The government is also facilitating private imports as well.

MMTC has contracted to import about 30,000 tonnes of onions so far. Of this, 12,660 tonnes will reach India from December 27 onwards. The agency has been asked to issue fresh tenders for additional 15,000 tonnes of onions.

"The competent authority has extended the relaxation of additional inspection fee on fumigation treatment conditions and endorsement of additional declaration in phytosanitary certificate for import of onions till January 31, 2020," the ministry said in its latest order.

On November 6, the ministry had liberalised fumigation provisions and additional inspection fee under the Plant Quarantine (PQ) Order, 2003 till November 30 and it was later extended till December 31.

Onion prices have risen by 81 per cent in the last one month and are ruling above the Rs 100 per kg mark for the second week in a row, as government efforts to cool the rates seem to be taking more time than expected.

Onion prices have skyrocketed as domestic production in Kharif and late-kharif seasons (summer-sown) is estimated to have declined by 22 per cent.

The government has been maintaining that it has taken all possible steps to rein in prices such as allowing imports, imposing a ban on exports and putting restrictions on quantities of onions to be stocked by retailers and wholesalers.

Under the relaxed fumigation norms, traders who have imported onions without fumigation or having the endorsement of such treatment on phytosanitary certificate (PSC) will be allowed to fumigate in India through an accredited treatment provider.

The consignment will be inspected thoroughly by quarantine officials and released only if found free from pests and diseases of concern to India.

Also, such consignments of onions will not be subjected to the four times additional inspection fees on account of non-compliance of conditions under the 2003 PQ Order.

Currently, imported onions are allowed in the country after the commodity is fumigated with methyl bromide and certified by the exporting nation. Importers are required to pay huge charges if found non-compliant with this provision.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,086.70 +114.90 ( +0.96%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 309.05 6.11
Tata Motors 176.70 1.93
SBI 332.55 3.32
TCS 2,071.25 2.49
Axis Bank 752.00 4.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 309.30 6.09
Reliance 1,582.45 0.95
Tata Motors 176.65 1.90
SBI 332.70 3.39
Yes Bank 46.65 2.87
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 752.00 4.14
Vedanta 149.40 3.75
Hindalco 208.25 3.38
SBI 332.55 3.32
Coal India 196.25 3.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 752.00 4.21
Vedanta 149.35 3.75
SBI 332.70 3.39
TML-D 72.80 3.34
Maruti Suzuki 7,221.35 3.20
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,821.50 -2.90
Bharti Airtel 427.80 -2.47
Zee Entertain 279.70 -1.62
Kotak Mahindra 1,692.75 -1.33
Bajaj Auto 3,232.90 -0.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 427.50 -2.46
Kotak Mahindra 1,691.95 -1.38
Bajaj Auto 3,233.05 -0.86
Asian Paints 1,744.00 -0.40
HUL 2,005.30 -0.06
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram