GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Govt Hikes Ethanol Price by Rs 2.85 Per Litre for 2018-19, Likely to Boost Sugar Industry

The price of ethanol produced from B-molasses has been fixed higher at Rs 47.49 per litre in order to encourage sugar mills to divert from sugar production, the sources added.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2018, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Hikes Ethanol Price by Rs 2.85 Per Litre for 2018-19, Likely to Boost Sugar Industry
The price of ethanol produced from B-molasses has been fixed higher at Rs 47.49 per litre in order to encourage sugar mills to divert from sugar production, the sources added.
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday hiked the price of ethanol produced from C-molasses by Rs 2.85 per litre to Rs 43.70 for the new season starting December 2018, according to sources.

For the first time, the government has also fixed the price of ethanol produced from B-molasses at Rs 47.49 per litre. So far, the price was only fixed for ethanol produced from C-molasses.

A decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the sources, the Cabinet increased the price of ethanol produced from C-molasses to Rs 43.70 per litre for the 2018-19 season (December-November) from the current Rs 40.85 per litre.

The price of ethanol produced from B-molasses has been fixed higher at Rs 47.49 per litre in order to encourage sugar mills to divert from sugar production, the sources added.

Molasses is a viscous product resulting from refining sugarcane or sugar beets into sugar.

The sugar industry and even NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had demanded a higher ethanol price to improve the liquidity of cash-starved mills and enable them clear cane arrears that have crossed Rs 22,000 crore.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) procure ethanol from sugar mills for blending with petrol. Mills are expecting revenue realisation of over Rs 5,000 crore from sale of ethanol to OMCs during the 2017-18 sugar season (October-September).

Doping petrol with 5 per cent ethanol was launched in 2003 to promote the use of alternative and environment-friendly fuels as also cut import dependence.

Now the government intends to achieve 10 per cent blending of ethanol with petrol, for which 313 crore litre of ethanol is required, according to industry body ISMA.

In the current 2017-18 season, sugar mills have contracted to supply 113 crore litres, which will be an all-time record. The previous record was 111 crore litre in 2015-16.

Sugar mills are incurring losses as prices have fallen below production cost on account of record output of 31.5 million tonne in 2017-18 season as against the annual domestic demand of 25 million tonne.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,217.11 -272.93 ( -0.77%)

Nifty 50

10,671.40 -97.75 ( -0.91%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,112.60 +18.90 +0.90
Reliance 965.85 -13.10 -1.34
TCS 1,858.00 +6.00 +0.32
ICICI Bank 279.05 -9.05 -3.14
HDFC 1,904.85 -11.00 -0.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 918.95 +9.65 +1.06
TCS 1,859.80 +7.10 +0.38
Maruti Suzuki 8,900.70 -49.40 -0.55
Tata Motors 271.20 -6.15 -2.22
Reliance 965.30 -13.40 -1.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 714.25 +26.40 +3.84
Bharti Infratel 299.55 +6.60 +2.25
Dr Reddys Labs 2,293.80 +26.65 +1.18
HCL Tech 921.05 +10.65 +1.17
HDFC Bank 2,112.60 +18.90 +0.90
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,111.65 +18.60 +0.89
Coal India 266.45 +1.95 +0.74
TCS 1,859.80 +7.10 +0.38
Sun Pharma 574.95 +2.00 +0.35
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 382.80 -32.45 -7.81
HPCL 276.60 -22.50 -7.52
IOC 155.65 -11.15 -6.68
GAIL 328.80 -12.95 -3.79
ICICI Bank 279.05 -9.05 -3.14
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 278.90 -9.10 -3.16
Larsen 1,235.10 -34.40 -2.71
Tata Motors 271.20 -6.15 -2.22
SBI 261.65 -5.50 -2.06
Power Grid Corp 188.10 -3.35 -1.75
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You