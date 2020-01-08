Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Govt Imposes Restrictions on Import of Refined Palm Oil

Putting the commodity in restricted category means an importer will require licence for import.

PTI

Updated:January 8, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt Imposes Restrictions on Import of Refined Palm Oil
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday imposed restrictions on imports of refined palm oil.

According to a notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), "import policy" is amended from "free to restricted" for refined bleached deodorised palm oil and refined bleached deodorised palmolein.

Putting the commodity in restricted category means an importer will require licence for import.

India, the world's largest importer of vegetable oils, buys nearly 15 million tonne annually. Of this, palm oil comprises nine million tonne and the rest six million tonne is soybean and sunflower oil.

Indonesia and Malaysia are the two countries which supply palm oil.

Malaysia produces 19 million tonne of palm oil in a year, while Indonesia produces 43 million tonne, the trade data showed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,655.45 -0.94
HDFC Bank 1,257.05 -0.30
AU Small Financ 835.25 4.28
United Brewerie 1,250.00 -1.62
HDFC 2,406.05 -0.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 458.95 3.05
TCS 2,255.05 2.26
UltraTechCement 4,310.00 1.62
Bajaj Finance 4,049.70 1.06
ICICI Bank 525.85 0.99
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,291.35 -2.19
ONGC 123.50 -1.75
Titan Company 1,143.30 -1.43
Sun Pharma 440.10 -1.40
Infosys 718.15 -1.32
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram