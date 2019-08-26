Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Govt Invites Bids to Select Agency for Conducting Spectrum Auctions Including 5G

The notice issued by the DoT on Monday said the bid evaluation will be in three parts -- pre-qualification, technical and financial.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Invites Bids to Select Agency for Conducting Spectrum Auctions Including 5G
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: The government on Monday invited bids for selection of agency that will conduct spectrum auctions in various bands, including 5G, as it set the stage for mega sale of over 8000 MHz of radiowaves.

Issuing the notice for 'Request for Proposal' or tender document, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said the deadline for submission of the bids would be September 25.

The guidelines for auction of spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz and 3300-3600 MHz bands will be announced separately, the notice said while pointing to an availability of 8093 MHz of airwaves in multiple bands.

"Notice for Request for Proposal (RFP) for selection of agency for conducting e-auction of spectrum in various bands was issued by the Department of Telecommunications on August 26," an official release said. In June this year, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said the government will hold spectrum auction for 5G and other bands in the current calendar year.

The notice issued by the DoT on Monday said the bid evaluation will be in three parts -- pre-qualification, technical and financial. The normal tenure of the contract for the selected auctioneer would be three years, with provision of a one-year extension by mutual consent, it said.

The bidder should not have any equity directly or indirectly in any telecom service provider in India, and vice versa, and will have to declare its Indian and foreign equity holdings.

The selected agency will be tasked with designing, structuring and implementing the overall process of e-auction and also advise on setting the rules for the bidding process. The agency will help prepare bid documents for the auction and also advise on the safeguards in the e-auction system to ensure the security of the entire process, it added.

A pre-bid conference will be held on September 2, with prospective bidders. Technical evaluations will be based on criteria such as total value and number of e-auctions conducted in the last seven years, total value of telecom related e-auctions in the last seven years, design of auction process and development of bid document, among others.

The government, which did not auction any spectrum in 2017-18 and 2018-19, wants to hold the nation's biggest auction of about 8,093 MHz of airwaves this year, at a start price of over Rs 5.7 lakh crore. Old telecom operators that are battling financial difficulties, have, however, dubbed the rates as exorbitant and urged the government to review the price of radiowaves to set the stage for an aggressive 5G play.

The last spectrum auction in October 2016 saw only 40 per cent of the spectrum offered being sold. In that auction, the government had garnered Rs 65,789 crore from sale of just 965 MHz.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,494.12 +792.96 ( +2.16%)

NIFTY 50

11,057.85 +228.50 ( +2.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.20 3.36
Yes Bank 62.90 6.16
HDFC Bank 2,256.15 4.32
Indiabulls Hsg 487.75 4.25
HDFC 2,148.35 5.12
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.25 3.38
Yes Bank 63.00 6.33
Indiabulls Hsg 488.25 4.35
Bharti Infratel 245.30 -0.71
Maruti Suzuki 6,231.20 -0.38
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 62.90 6.16
Adani Ports 368.20 5.40
HDFC 2,148.35 5.12
Bajaj Finance 3,324.25 4.72
UltraTechCement 4,038.40 4.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.00 6.33
HDFC 2,148.25 5.24
Bajaj Finance 3,323.35 4.66
HDFC Bank 2,255.95 4.29
ICICI Bank 411.95 4.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 214.10 -2.97
Tata Steel 338.05 -2.09
Sun Pharma 419.35 -1.98
Hero Motocorp 2,590.95 -1.87
Vedanta 135.05 -1.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 337.90 -2.00
Sun Pharma 419.30 -1.96
Hero Motocorp 2,589.60 -1.92
Vedanta 135.00 -1.82
Reliance 1,265.90 -0.79
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram