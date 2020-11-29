Govt Invites Proposal for Design, Manufacturing of Indigenous GPS Chips

The government has invited proposals for design, manufacturing, supply and maintenance of 10 lakh integrated NavIC and GPS receivers. The proposal is in line with the government's plan to commercialise NavIC user receivers to promote an indigenous positioning technology. "MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and IT) seeks proposals from bidder to design, manufacture, supply and maintain Integrated NavIC and GPS chips and ensure deployment of Integrated NavIC and GPS receivers," the request for proposal document said.

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, known as Navic, is the country's navigation satellite built to provide accurate position information service to users in India as well as the region extending up to 1,500 kilometre from its boundary. "Integrated NavIC and GPS receiver chips will improve overall signal availability and position accuracy in urban areas and will also support additional messaging facilities unlike GPS-only receiver chips.

Also the NavIC system is totally under Indian control, which is a major requirement for a sovereign country," the document said. The government will also provide subsidies to the qualified bidders. "The bidder/s should design, manufacture, supply and maintain awarded quantities of Integrated NavIC and GPS receivers; and ensure deployment of Integrated NavIC and GPS receivers. The total awarded quantity is 10 Lakh. MeitY reserves the right to place parallel contracts on two or more vendors/bidders based on the pricing of the lowest technically compliant offer, the document said.

The last date for submission of the bid is January 11 and pre-bid meetings will be held on December 14, according to the document.