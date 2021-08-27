Govt Launches e-SHRAM Portal: Rs 2 Lakh Benefits, How to Register for e-SHRAM Card

To build a comprehensive database of the unorganised workforce, comprising of construction labourers, migrant workers, street vendors and domestic workers, and others, the Union government launched the e-SHRAM portal on Thursday. During he launch, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav said the platform will not only register an estimated 38 crore workers in the unorganised sector, but also help them access various benefits of central and state government welfare schemes, the Indian Express reported.

The Government of India, through the portal, aims to integrate social welfare schemes for these workers in coordination with states and trade unions. The registration of the workers on the new official portal will be coordinated by the Ministry of Labour, state governments, trade unions and common services centers (CSCs).

The workers will be issued a new e-SHRAM card which has a unique 12-digit number. Registration process will be done free of cost and notably, the new e-SHRAM card will be issued it will be acceptable across the country. Workers across segments can register themselves on the new portal with the help of their Aadhar number, bank account details etc. Meanwhile, registration on the e Shram portal has begun and the Labour Ministry also launched a national toll-free number “14434", which will help address all queries of the workers regarding the registration process.

Here’s how to register on e-SHRAM portal:

Step 1: Type the official web address of e-SHRAM portal page - https://www.eshram.gov.in/ in the search bar of any internet browser.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Register on e-SHRAM” link/section.

Step 3: Once you click on it, the user will be redirected to a new page https://register.eshram.gov.in/#/user/self

Step 4: On the Self Registration, the user has to enter their Aadhaar linked mobile number. (It is a preferred option).

Step 5: Enter the captcha and select if they are member of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) or the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) option and click on send OTP.

Step 6: The user will then have to follow the subsequent process by entering bank account details etc. to complete the registration process.

Workers can also avail free registration even if they do not have Aadhaar linked mobile number. They can visit nearest CSC’s and register through Biometric authentication process, according to the information on eshram.gov.in

e-SHRAM registration Benefits

All registered unorganised workers will be provided accidental insurance coverage through Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for a year.The sanctioned amount is Rs 2 lakh for accidental death and permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability.

The workers can also get access to Union and state government social security benefits through e-SHRAM portal.The portal and registration will be useful for the Union and state governments to provide assistance to eligible workers in case of natural calamities or pandemic.

