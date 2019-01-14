English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Launches Global Housing Technology Challenge to Build Houses in Shorter Time With Lower Cost
Under the initiative launched by the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), the government will hold 'grand expo-cum-conference' in March where stakeholders will showcase their best technologies to build houses.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri called for a paradigm shift in technology transition using large-scale construction under the PMAY-U as an opportunity to get the best available construction technologies . (Image:Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday launched the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC) among stakeholders, a move aimed at introducing best technologies that seek to construct houses in a shorter period of time with lower cost.
Under the initiative launched by the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), the government will hold 'grand expo-cum-conference' in March where stakeholders will showcase their best technologies to build houses.
Builders can opt for identified technologies for timely delivery of their projects.
The PMAY-U, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to construct more than one crore houses and ensure "Housing for All by 2022" by providing financial assistance to the beneficiaries.
The ministry has so far sanctioned around 68.5 lakh for construction under the PMAY (U). Around 1.5 million houses have been handed over to beneficiaries.
Speaking at an event which also saw launch of GHTC websites and mobile app, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister emphasised that there is a need to look for new emerging, disaster-resilient, environment friendly, cost-effective and speedy construction technologies.
He called for a paradigm shift in technology transition using large-scale construction under the PMAY-U as an opportunity to get the best available construction technologies across the globe.
The technologies identified at the March conference will be implemented on a pilot basis to see the results.
Puri envisioned to source technologies from all over the world and identify those that would be suitable for adoption in India.
At the event, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the time frame for construction of houses in the country must be reduced to four to five months. Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and other senior officers were present at the event.
Under the initiative launched by the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), the government will hold 'grand expo-cum-conference' in March where stakeholders will showcase their best technologies to build houses.
Builders can opt for identified technologies for timely delivery of their projects.
The PMAY-U, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to construct more than one crore houses and ensure "Housing for All by 2022" by providing financial assistance to the beneficiaries.
The ministry has so far sanctioned around 68.5 lakh for construction under the PMAY (U). Around 1.5 million houses have been handed over to beneficiaries.
Speaking at an event which also saw launch of GHTC websites and mobile app, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister emphasised that there is a need to look for new emerging, disaster-resilient, environment friendly, cost-effective and speedy construction technologies.
He called for a paradigm shift in technology transition using large-scale construction under the PMAY-U as an opportunity to get the best available construction technologies across the globe.
The technologies identified at the March conference will be implemented on a pilot basis to see the results.
Puri envisioned to source technologies from all over the world and identify those that would be suitable for adoption in India.
At the event, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the time frame for construction of houses in the country must be reduced to four to five months. Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and other senior officers were present at the event.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.35
|6.02
|Infosys
|701.90
|2.69
|Jet Airways
|294.45
|16.09
|TCS
|1,813.25
|-1.59
|ICICI Bank
|373.35
|-1.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,210.45
|-0.88
|Yes Bank
|195.40
|6.22
|Infosys
|700.90
|2.52
|Jet Airways
|294.40
|16.13
|Avenue Supermar
|1,395.75
|-11.04
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.35
|6.02
|Infosys
|701.90
|2.69
|Sun Pharma
|450.85
|1.45
|Bajaj Finance
|2,544.80
|1.22
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,408.70
|1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.40
|6.22
|Infosys
|700.90
|2.52
|Sun Pharma
|450.65
|1.68
|Bajaj Finance
|2,540.75
|1.18
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,402.55
|1.13
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|312.55
|-4.91
|GAIL
|324.90
|-4.05
|Indiabulls Hsg
|790.95
|-3.09
|Tech Mahindra
|679.85
|-2.77
|Larsen
|1,333.90
|-2.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,334.00
|-2.64
|IndusInd Bank
|1,484.05
|-2.07
|Vedanta
|193.05
|-1.78
|NTPC
|145.25
|-1.56
|TCS
|1,814.40
|-1.50
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stephen Constantine Resigns as India Coach After AFC Asian Cup Exit
- Sanju Actress Dia Mirza 'Deeply Distressed' by #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
- Top 5 Android Phones Around Rs 20,000 to Buy in Jan 2019: Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7.1 And More
- OPINION | The Ethical Solitude of Cricket in India
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results