Govt Launches Portal 'SATYABHAMA' to Promote R&D in Mining, Mineral Sector

The mines ministry on Friday announced the launch of a portal "SATYABHAMA" with an aim to promote research and development in the mining and minerals sector.

This portal will allow online submission of project proposals along with monitoring of the same and utilisation of funds.

"Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi launched SATYABHAMA (Science and Technology Yojana for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Mining Advancement) Portal for Science and Technology Programme Scheme of Ministry of Mines on June 15, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

The portal has been designed, developed and implemented by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Mines Informatics Division.

At the launch, Joshi emphasised the role of digital technologies in promoting research and development in the mining and mineral sector in the country.

The minister appealed to the scientists and researchers in the mining and mineral sector to undertake qualitative and innovative research and development work for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Sushil Kumar, secretary, Ministry of Mines and other senior officials of the ministry were also present.

"In contrast to present system where research proposals are submitted physically by the scientists/researchers, the portal allows online submission of project proposals along with monitoring of the projects and utilisation of funds/grants," the mines ministry said.

The researchers can also submit progress reports and final technical reports of the projects in the electronic format in the portal.

A user manual is also available on the portal where the stepwise procedures for submission of project proposals have been highlighted.

The portal is integrated with NGO Darpan Portal of NITI Aayog.

The portal will increase efficiency and effectiveness in the implementation of the scheme.

The major institutes where research projects have been funded include Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.