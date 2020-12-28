News18 Logo

Govt Lifts Export Ban on All Varieties of Onion from January 1

The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

The government on Monday lifted the export ban on all varieties of onions with effect from January 1 next year. In September, the government had prohibited the exports due to spurt in prices.

"The export of all varieties of onions…has been made free with effect from January 1, 2021," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification. The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.


