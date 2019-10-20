Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Govt Likely to Float Bids for Air India Disinvestment Next Month

Air India is sitting on a debt pile of around Rs 58,000 crore, besides huge accumulated losses running into thousands of crores.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Likely to Float Bids for Air India Disinvestment Next Month
Representative image.

New Delhi: The government is planning to invite preliminary bids for 100 per cent stake sale in Air India next month and already some entities have expressed interest in the national carrier, sources said.

The airline is sitting on a debt pile of around Rs 58,000 crore, besides huge accumulated losses running into thousands of crores.

Some entities have already expressed interest in buying Air India, the sources said, adding the Expression of Interest (EoI) document is being given the final touches.

EoI inviting bids for 100 per cent stake sale are likely to be floated either this month-end or next month, they added.

Bidding for the national carrier will be carried out through a newly developed e-bidding system.

Last week, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola took a review meeting of Air India ahead of the airline's board meet, which scheduled to be held on October 22 for clearing the consolidated account statement for the fiscal ended March 2019.

Earlier this month, Air India management held a meeting with its trade unions on the proposed privatisation of the loss-making carrier.

Majority of its unions are opposed to the move, fearing job losses.

As part of efforts to clean up the balance sheet of Air India, around Rs 30,000 crore of its debt is to be repaid by way of proceeds from the issuance of bonds by its special purpose vehicle, Air India Asset Holding Ltd (AIAHL).

AIAHL was set up for warehousing accumulated working capital loans not backed by any asset along with four subsidiaries — Air India Air Transport Services Ltd, Airline Allied Services Ltd, Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) and Hotel Corporation of India Ltd (HCI) — and non-core assets, including paintings and artefacts.

It has already so far mopped up a total of Rs 21,985 crore by way of bond issues since September 16 and the proceeds would be utilised to pare the debt of the national carrier.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,661.85 +75.50 ( +0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Reliance 1,416.35 1.42
Indiabulls Hsg 231.20 16.80
Zee Entertain 250.20 -5.39
Maruti Suzuki 7,302.30 2.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC AMC 2,882.20 6.11
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Indiabulls Hsg 231.50 17.42
Reliance 1,415.30 1.37
IRCTC 779.20 7.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Coal India 205.95 3.28
Adani Ports 421.70 3.07
Grasim 746.50 3.03
Maruti Suzuki 7,302.30 2.50
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.40 8.44
Coal India 205.95 3.31
Maruti Suzuki 7,318.15 2.74
Power Grid Corp 202.55 2.45
NTPC 121.00 2.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 250.20 -5.39
Tata Motors 136.85 -1.90
Eicher Motors 20,275.90 -1.05
Bajaj Auto 3,087.05 -0.79
Hindalco 187.40 -0.74
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 136.70 -1.05
Bajaj Auto 3,087.75 -0.73
Bharti Airtel 383.25 -0.65
ICICI Bank 437.75 -0.64
Axis Bank 709.20 -0.19
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram