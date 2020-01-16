Govt May Impose Anti-dumping Duty on Pharma Chemical from China, Saudi Arabia
The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has initiated a probe into an alleged dumping of Dimethyl Formamide from these two countries following a complaint filed by Balaji Amines Ltd on behalf of domestic industry.
Photo for representation.
New Delhi: The government may impose anti-dumping duty on a chemical used in pharma and pesticide industries from China and Saudi Arabia with a view to guard domestic players from cheap imports.
The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated a probe into an alleged dumping of Dimethyl Formamide from these two countries following a complaint filed by Balaji Amines Ltd on behalf of domestic industry.
The company has filed an application before the directorate for investigation into the imports from these countries for imposing anti-dumping duty.
DGTR in a notification said on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the company about dumping of the product by firms in these two nations, " the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation".
In the probe, DGTR will determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping.
If it will be established that the dumping has impacted the domestic industry, the directorate would recommend imposition of the duty. The finance ministry will take the final decision to impose the duty.
The period of investigation is January to September 2019 (9 months). It would also look at the data of 2016-19.
Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports. As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organisation.
The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Astral Poly Tec
|1,128.95
|-0.53
|Bajaj Finserv
|9,641.30
|0.59
|L&T Infotech
|1,899.70
|-1.73
|Reliance
|1,537.70
|0.90
|IndusInd Bank
|1,386.70
|-0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Nestle
|15,347.25
|3.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,700.60
|1.38
|HUL
|2,047.85
|1.36
|Bharti Airtel
|474.00
|1.34
|Reliance
|1,537.70
|0.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|121.40
|-1.94
|Hero Motocorp
|2,433.25
|-1.70
|Tata Steel
|494.20
|-1.54
|Tech Mahindra
|783.05
|-1.48
|Tata Motors
|197.50
|-1.40
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Italian Artist Uses Photos of 'Bruised' Women Leaders, Including Sonia Gandhi, to Highlight Gender Violence
- Is Time Up for MS Dhoni? – Who Said What Since the World Cup Semi-final
- This is How Saif Ali Khan Responded to How to Tackle 'Are You Gay' Question
- Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's Film Crosses the Rs 100 Crore Mark
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now