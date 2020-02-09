Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Govt May Impose Antidumping on Chemical Imported From Four Countries

Toluene DiIsocyanate (TDI) is a chemical used primarily for flexible foam applications including furniture, bedding and carpet underlay, as well as packaging applications.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 10:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt May Impose Antidumping on Chemical Imported From Four Countries
Image for representation. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The government may impose anti-dumping duty on the imports of a chemical, used in foam making, from four regions, including the EU and Saudi Arabia, to guard domestic players from cheap shipments.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated a probe into an alleged dumping of Toluene Di-Isocynate from the EU, Saudi Arabia, Chinese Taipei, and the UAE following a complaint filed by Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

Toluene DiIsocyanate (TDI) is a chemical used primarily for flexible foam applications including furniture, bedding and carpet underlay, as well as packaging applications.

DGTR in a notification has said that on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry about dumping of the product, it has initiated the investigations.

"The authority hereby initiates an investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping," it said.

According to the notification of the Directorate, the company has requested for imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports.

If the probe finds that dumping has caused material injury to domestic industry, the directorate would recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organization.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
AAVAS Financier 1,843.40 -6.02
ICICI Bank 536.40 -0.97
Asian Paints 1,857.55 -0.19
Nestle 16,305.95 0.13
Welspun India 44.80 3.94
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 115.70 3.30
ONGC 109.30 1.91
Axis Bank 745.90 1.21
HCL Tech 607.50 1.36
Hero Motocorp 2,442.15 1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 173.60 -2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,298.70 -2.69
M&M 568.80 -1.95
Reliance 1,433.75 -1.64
Tata Steel 470.95 -1.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram