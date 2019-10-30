Unaccounted Gold Above a Threshold May Attract Heavy Tax Soon as Govt Plans ‘Amnesty’ Scheme
Gold without receipt will have to be disclosed and tax would be payable based on the rate set by the government, sources said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: In the second biggest move after demonetisation to curb black money, the Narendra Modi government may soon announce an amnesty scheme for unaccounted gold, CNBC Awaaz reported citing sources.
The report quoted sources as saying that individuals will be allowed to disclose unaccounted gold beyond a certain threshold and pay taxes on the disclosed value.
“This holding limit will be fixed under the scheme. Once the scheme is closed, heavy fines will be imposed on those holding unaccounted gold beyond the prescribed limit,” a source said.
Along the lines of the income tax amnesty scheme, the gold amnesty scheme would also be on the table for a limited time period.
The tax rate on gold holdings beyond a certain monetary value could not be ascertained immediately, but an official said it would be in line with other ‘amnesty’ schemes that were floated during 2014-16. A government approved valuer will certify the value of gold. Gold jewellery of married women below a certain amount will be exempted from this scheme, the source added.
The proposal was reportedly jointly prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs and the Department of Revenue. A ‘Gold Board’ will be set up with representatives from the government and private sector most likely this fiscal and will annually tweak proposals to keep the schemes attractive for buyers and develop gold holdings into a financial asset, the source added.
India’s temples and trusts hold enormous quantities of gold, running into thousands of tonne. The precious metal is offered to the deities. Temples are required by law to deposit such offerings in lockers with public sector banks and remain unproductive.
Along with the new plan, the existing Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme will be revamped to make it more attractive to buyers, the third source said, adding the decision to float the new gold plan was to be taken in the second week of October in a Cabinet meeting. But the proposal got deferred due to state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.
The government’s Sovereign Bond Scheme allows individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) to buy up to four kg of gold in demat form. Trusts are allowed to purchase 20 kg of gold. The scheme bears an annual coupon of 2.5 percent and is redeemed at the market value of gold on maturity. The seventh series of the scheme is to open between December 2 and December 6. The sixth series shut on October 25.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Life
|632.45
|3.55
|Tata Motors
|171.90
|-0.32
|Infosys
|660.60
|1.53
|SBI
|289.90
|3.30
|Yes Bank
|56.80
|-2.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Life
|632.45
|3.62
|Reliance
|1,478.70
|0.79
|Yes Bank
|56.80
|-2.41
|Tata Motors
|171.85
|-0.41
|Indiabulls Hsg
|214.20
|-1.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|133.60
|6.16
|SBI
|289.90
|3.30
|Grasim
|734.95
|2.83
|TCS
|2,252.80
|2.64
|ITC
|259.40
|2.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|289.95
|3.37
|TCS
|2,253.65
|2.63
|ITC
|259.40
|2.43
|Bharti Airtel
|368.25
|2.31
|Sun Pharma
|429.85
|1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|183.20
|-5.15
|Yes Bank
|56.80
|-2.32
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,556.95
|-2.13
|Britannia
|3,290.10
|-1.86
|UPL
|584.15
|-1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|56.80
|-2.41
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,554.20
|-2.13
|Coal India
|206.10
|-1.76
|IndusInd Bank
|1,295.80
|-1.49
|ICICI Bank
|471.05
|-1.36
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 Royale Pass Rewards, Costumes, Skins, and More
- Gareth Bale Has No Idea Who is UK’s Prime Minister, Thought Boris Johnson Was London Mayor
- Man Asks Boss for Leave to Play 'Call of Duty', Gets the Cheekiest Response in Return
- WhatsApp Update For iPhone is Great News if You Like to Keep Annoying Groups on Mute
- Samsung Takes on iPhone Slofies by Releasing New Update on Galaxy S10