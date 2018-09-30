GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Govt May Soon Announce Rewards for Tip Offs on GST Evasion

It will be on the lines of similar schemes for excise and service tax, which has been subsumed under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Customs and Income Tax also have such informer reward schemes.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2018, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt May Soon Announce Rewards for Tip Offs on GST Evasion
Representative image.(Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
New Delhi: The revenue department is planning to come out with a 'GST informant reward scheme' to check tax evasion by unscrupulous traders and businesses, an official said.

It will be on the lines of similar schemes for excise and service tax, which has been subsumed under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Customs and Income Tax also have such informer reward schemes.

"The scheme is being planned to check tax evasion. Informers will be rewarded for providing specific clues regarding violation of GST laws," the official told PTI.

The GST informant reward scheme would be announced soon, he added.

As per the guidelines under the Customs Act, Central Excise Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and Service Tax provisions and drawback frauds or abuses of Export Promotion Schemes, rewards are granted to the informers and government servants in respect of cases of seizures made and/or infringements/evasion of duty or tax.

These guidelines were applicable to informers (who give information relating to assets, immovable properties of persons from whom arrears of duty, tax, fine, penalty are recoverable and the information results in the recovery of arrears) and also government officials who put in commendable efforts to effect recovery, as per conditions specified therein.

Informers and government servants were eligible for reward up to 20 per cent of the net sale-proceeds of the contraband goods seized and/or amount of duty/ service tax evaded plus amount of penalty levied and recovered.

In respect of cases of detection of drawback frauds or abuse of duty exemption schemes under various Export Promotion Schemes, the informers and government servants were eligible for reward up to 20 per cent of recovery of drawback claimed fraudulently and/or recovery of duties evaded.

Final rewards, both to government servants and informers, are sanctioned only after conclusion of adjudication/appeal/revision proceedings, as well as closure of proceedings.

Currently, an informer to the Income Tax department can earn up to Rs 5 crore for providing information regarding black money stashed abroad. Under the benami transaction prohibition act, the informants can earn up to Rs 1 crore by providing information regarding benami transactions or property.

In the run up to the rollout of the GST on July 1, 2017, the government had renamed the Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence (DGCEI) as DGGSTI for investigating cases of evasion in the new indirect tax regime.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGSTI) has already made several arrests for evasion of the indirect tax and an informant reward scheme is expected to help the directorate to keep an eye on such activities.

AMRG Associates Partner Rajat Mohan said a generous reward scheme on the lines of Income-Tax law could empower revenue struggling exchequer with huge capabilities to track and punish unseen and untraced tax evaders.

"What needs to be seen is whether the government would be generous enough to attract a bigger pool of information or would it be 'penny wise pound foolish'," Mohan added.

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said: This scheme, if implemented, would aid in unearthing black money and checking tax evasion by businesses. Where successful, this could help boost tax collections by the government as well."
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,227.14 -97.03 ( -0.27%)

Nifty 50

10,930.45 -47.10 ( -0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.65 -9.64
Reliance 1,257.95 0.33
HDFC 1,754.50 1.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,347.95 -2.72
Indiabulls Hsg 856.85 -8.82
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.45 -9.72
Dewan Housing 275.40 -5.08
Infibeam Avenue 58.80 -70.24
LIC Housing Fin 416.70 -1.14
Maruti Suzuki 7,350.55 -2.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 613.25 2.18
Wipro 324.00 1.58
ITC 297.75 1.52
HDFC Bank 2,006.05 1.51
HDFC 1,754.50 1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 612.35 2.28
HDFC 1,755.50 1.49
HDFC Bank 2,005.65 1.40
ITC 296.70 1.18
Wipro 324.20 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.65 -9.64
Indiabulls Hsg 856.85 -8.82
Hindalco 229.65 -5.84
Bharti Airtel 338.55 -5.11
Hero Motocorp 2,933.25 -5.01
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.45 -9.72
Hero Motocorp 2,932.15 -5.16
Bharti Airtel 338.25 -5.01
Tata Steel 580.35 -4.85
Vedanta 231.75 -3.60
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...