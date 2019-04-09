English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Meets Fiscal Deficit Target of 3.4% for Fiscal Year'19
The interim Budget presented in February revised upward the fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent from 3.3 per cent of GDP estimated earlier for 2018-19.
Image for representation (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The government has managed to meet the revised fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent of the GDP after it cut last minute expenditure and rolled over fuel subsidies to make up for the shortfall in tax collection.
The interim Budget presented in February revised upward the fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent from 3.3 per cent of GDP estimated earlier for 2018-19.
According to sources, the revised target has been met with the help of expenditure savings and other measures including the rollover of the fuel subsidy. As a result, the shortfall in tax collection has been matched.
There has also been some increase in non-tax revenue collection, especially on account of disinvestment proceeds.
About Rs 25,000-30,000 crore worth of subsidies due to PSU oil companies for selling LPG and kerosene oil below the cost during 2018-19 have been rolled over and will now be paid in the current fiscal.
Last week, finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the government is close to meeting fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent for 2018-19.
"We are very close to meeting (fiscal deficit)," he had said when asked whether the government has met the fiscal deficit target.
The government is estimated to have witnessed a shortfall of Rs 50,000 crore in direct tax collection target of Rs 12 lakh crore for 2018-19, a senior finance ministry official said.
The government had revised the direct tax collection target upwards to Rs 12 lakh crore from the original Budget Estimate of Rs 11.5 lakh crore for 2018-19. It was expecting higher collections from corporate taxes.
The revision was made during the interim Budget for 2019-20 in February.
As far as non-tax revenue collection is concerned, the government has exceeded its disinvestment target for 2018-19 by Rs 5,000 crore, taking the total proceeds to Rs 85,000 crore.
Besides, the non-tax revenue was boosted by the second interim dividend collection from various companies including Coal India, IOC and ONGC.
The interim Budget presented in February revised upward the fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent from 3.3 per cent of GDP estimated earlier for 2018-19.
According to sources, the revised target has been met with the help of expenditure savings and other measures including the rollover of the fuel subsidy. As a result, the shortfall in tax collection has been matched.
There has also been some increase in non-tax revenue collection, especially on account of disinvestment proceeds.
About Rs 25,000-30,000 crore worth of subsidies due to PSU oil companies for selling LPG and kerosene oil below the cost during 2018-19 have been rolled over and will now be paid in the current fiscal.
Last week, finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the government is close to meeting fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent for 2018-19.
"We are very close to meeting (fiscal deficit)," he had said when asked whether the government has met the fiscal deficit target.
The government is estimated to have witnessed a shortfall of Rs 50,000 crore in direct tax collection target of Rs 12 lakh crore for 2018-19, a senior finance ministry official said.
The government had revised the direct tax collection target upwards to Rs 12 lakh crore from the original Budget Estimate of Rs 11.5 lakh crore for 2018-19. It was expecting higher collections from corporate taxes.
The revision was made during the interim Budget for 2019-20 in February.
As far as non-tax revenue collection is concerned, the government has exceeded its disinvestment target for 2018-19 by Rs 5,000 crore, taking the total proceeds to Rs 85,000 crore.
Besides, the non-tax revenue was boosted by the second interim dividend collection from various companies including Coal India, IOC and ONGC.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|831.75
|-3.21
|Reliance
|1,334.45
|0.39
|Yes Bank
|270.60
|4.06
|SBI
|314.75
|0.62
|HDFC Bank
|2,287.25
|-0.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,335.35
|0.45
|Yes Bank
|270.60
|4.08
|Asian Paints
|1,443.50
|-3.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|831.60
|-3.18
|Bajaj Finance
|3,014.20
|-0.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|270.60
|4.06
|Wipro
|273.80
|3.83
|Tata Motors
|205.90
|2.67
|ICICI Bank
|397.15
|2.60
|Bajaj Auto
|2,924.80
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|270.60
|4.08
|Tata Motors
|206.00
|2.67
|ICICI Bank
|396.90
|2.52
|Bajaj Auto
|2,918.50
|2.31
|Coal India
|238.25
|2.12
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,444.85
|-3.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|831.75
|-3.21
|Bharti Airtel
|351.60
|-0.94
|Infosys
|760.60
|-0.87
|Titan Company
|1,098.55
|-0.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,443.50
|-3.54
|Infosys
|759.85
|-0.95
|Bharti Airtel
|351.60
|-0.76
|Bajaj Finance
|3,014.20
|-0.48
|ONGC
|157.55
|-0.35
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Michael Vaughan's Tweet About 'Pigs and Cows' on Indian Roads Has Outraged Many
- The Secret Formula of Madhya Pradesh Farmers Who Now Own Cars and Credit Cards
- Pakistani Blogger Put Husband in a Burqa to Make a Point About Gender Roles
- A Look at IAF Pilot Abhinandan’s MiG-21 That Took Down Pakistan’s F-16 Fighter Jet
- ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Launched to Unify Your TV Experience: Here Are All The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results