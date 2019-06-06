Govt Might Merge NTPC, NHPC and SJVN, Split GAIL Amid PSU Restructuring: Report
The report said that the proposals will be taken up by the new ministerial committee that will oversee mergers and stake sales.
File photo of NTPC plant.
India’s public sector units (PSUs) may see a major round of restructuring as the new Narendra Modi government takes guard. According to an Economic Times report, the government has started work on bifurcation of GAIL (India) into two divisions -- marketing and transportation units – of which one could be sold. Also, a three-way merger of power generation companies NTPC, SJVN and NHPC is on the cards.
According to the report, a finance ministry official aware of the developments said state-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC) may be a potential buyer of the GAIL unit. The government currently holds 52.64% in GAIL.
“In the past, the petroleum ministry had some reservations... we expect to iron out these issues this time,” the official was quoted as saying. The government could raise about Rs 30,000 crore from the stake sale in such an exercise, the report added.
The report also said that the government is considering merger of NTPC, NHPC and SJVN. NTPC is the country’s largest power generator and may eventually become the holding company. The official quoted above added that one option can also be NHPC buying out government’s stake in SJVN and, at a later stage, become holding company for both utilities. The government’s 61.93% in SJVN is valued at about Rs 6,000 crore at the current market price, while it holds 73.33% in NHPC.
The report said that the proposals will be taken up by the new ministerial committee that will oversee mergers and stake sales.
The government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 90,000 crore for the current financial year. It raised Rs 84,972.16 crore in 2018-19 against a divestment target of Rs 80,000 crore.
Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd tumbled 10% on Thursday, while those of NTPC and NHPC were trading nearly flat. SJVN shares gained as much as 3% in intraday trade on Thursday.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|342.90
|-2.70
|Indiabulls Hsg
|735.00
|-7.72
|HDFC Bank
|2,430.15
|-0.90
|Axis Bank
|817.20
|-0.68
|GAIL
|322.70
|-9.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|735.50
|-7.64
|Yes Bank
|147.20
|-3.63
|Dewan Housing
|94.55
|-15.28
|TVS Motor
|485.35
|-1.70
|NTPC
|134.00
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|1,269.60
|1.73
|Asian Paints
|1,445.45
|1.68
|Coal India
|267.30
|1.48
|Power Grid Corp
|195.75
|1.45
|HUL
|1,842.15
|1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,451.10
|2.10
|HUL
|1,842.85
|1.47
|Power Grid Corp
|195.85
|1.42
|HCL Tech
|1,099.00
|1.52
|Coal India
|266.35
|1.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|322.70
|-9.92
|Indiabulls Hsg
|735.00
|-7.72
|IndusInd Bank
|1,536.05
|-6.22
|Yes Bank
|147.10
|-3.73
|Larsen
|1,522.15
|-3.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,536.10
|-6.11
|Yes Bank
|147.20
|-3.63
|Larsen
|1,521.65
|-3.08
|Vedanta
|161.50
|-2.65
|SBI
|342.90
|-2.68
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Cricket Season Data Pack Brings Free Streaming of All ICC Cricket World Cup Matches
- 'How Are You, Tim Apple?' Indian Teen Reminds Apple CEO of Trump's Gaffe, Gets Laughs
- These Are The Apple iPhones and iPads That Will Get iOS 13 and iPadOS: Is Your iPhone or iPad on The List?
- Freeing Petrol Pump Licensing Can Help Grow Competition in Fuel Retailing: ICRA
- Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s