Govt Move to Cut Corporate Tax Will Boost Net Income of Companies, Says Moody's

ikas Halan, senior vice president, corporate finance group, Moody's Investors Service said the decision to reduce base corporation tax to 22 per cent from 30 per cent will boost net income of Indian corporates and is credit positive.

Updated:September 20, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
Govt Move to Cut Corporate Tax Will Boost Net Income of Companies, Says Moody's
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Moody's Investors Service on Friday said the government's move to cut corporate tax rate will boost net income of Indian firms, and is a credit positive move.

"The Government of India's decision to reduce base corporation tax to 22 per cent from 30 per cent will boost net income of Indian corporates and is credit positive," said Vikas Halan, senior vice president, corporate finance group, Moody's Investors Service.

He said the extent of final impact on credit profiles of Indian corporates will depend on "whether they utilize the surplus earnings for reinvestment in business, debt reduction or high shareholder returns."

