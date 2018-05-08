GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Govt Mulls Action Against Bank Officials Involved in Frauds

In recent months, many frauds in the banking sector, including those involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and his firms, Rotomac Pens, Dwarka Das Seth International, and Aircel, have come to light.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2018, 11:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Mulls Action Against Bank Officials Involved in Frauds
In the case of the nearly Rs 13,000 crore scam perpetrated by Nirav Modi, Punjab National Bank has suspended more than two dozen officials for their alleged involvement. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Government is contemplating action against top officials of various banks whose names have cropped up in the investigation reports of various agencies, according to official sources.

In recent months, many frauds in the banking sector, including those involving diamantaire Nirav Modi and his firms, Rotomac Pens, Dwarka Das Seth International, and Aircel, have come to light.

Many such cases are being probed by multiple agencies, including the CBI and the ED.

Sources said some action should be taken against top officials of banks whose names have appeared in the investigative reports of probe agencies with regard to frauds.

In the case of the nearly Rs 13,000 crore scam perpetrated by Nirav Modi, Punjab National Bank has suspended more than two dozen officials for their alleged involvement.

In the case of Rotomac Pens fraud matter also, official of various banks are alleged to be involved.

Recently, the CBI booked top officials of two public sector banks, a former CMD of IDBI Bank, former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran, his son and companies controlled by him in connection with a Rs 600-crore loan fraud.

The CBI has named 15 bank officials who worked at senior levels at IDBI Bank in 2010 and 2014 when loans were sanctioned to the companies controlled by Sivasankaran in its FIR registered on a complaint from the Central Vigilance Commission.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,216.32 +8.18 ( +0.02%)

Nifty 50

10,717.80 +2.30 ( +0.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 202.30 -37.95 -15.80
ICICI Bank 309.30 +19.50 +6.73
Jubilant Food 2,560.35 -44.80 -1.72
PNB Housing Fin 1,265.15 -109.15 -7.94
Axis Bank 542.25 +6.15 +1.15
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB Housing Fin 1,263.55 -110.55 -8.05
PC Jeweller 202.80 -37.90 -15.75
ICICI Bank 309.25 +19.85 +6.86
HDFC 1,904.80 -9.20 -0.48
Jubilant Food 2,560.30 -49.00 -1.88
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 309.30 +19.50 +6.73
HPCL 307.00 +10.00 +3.37
Eicher Motors 30,427.05 +660.20 +2.22
BPCL 392.60 +6.80 +1.76
Power Grid Corp 212.75 +3.45 +1.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 309.25 +19.85 +6.86
SBI 250.00 +3.50 +1.42
Axis Bank 541.25 +6.30 +1.18
Power Grid Corp 212.15 +2.40 +1.14
Bharti Airtel 400.75 +2.75 +0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 865.30 -20.30 -2.29
Larsen 1,364.90 -24.25 -1.75
Infosys 1,165.55 -17.45 -1.48
Bajaj Finance 1,868.40 -27.05 -1.43
Yes Bank 343.30 -4.60 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 865.60 -20.00 -2.26
Larsen 1,364.85 -23.65 -1.70
Infosys 1,165.35 -18.00 -1.52
Yes Bank 343.35 -4.15 -1.19
IndusInd Bank 1,867.60 -17.25 -0.92
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow

After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow

Recommended For You