Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Govt Mulls Measures to Improve Financial Health of State Trading Corporation

The measures, which are under consideration, include provision of adequate time for STC to repay bank loans and sale of immovable assets.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Mulls Measures to Improve Financial Health of State Trading Corporation
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: The government is considering measures to improve the financial health of State Trading Corporation (STC), a public sector unit under the commerce ministry, according to sources.

The measures, which are under consideration, include provision of adequate time for STC to repay bank loans and sale of immovable assets.

"The steps have been discussed among commerce ministry, finance ministry and banks," the sources said.

As per the proposal, STC could be given a five-year time for repayment of Rs 500 crore.

Besides, banks would be asked to withdraw cases filed by them in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover their dues.

According to STC's annual report for 2018-19, the company is facing "severe liquidity crisis" as all the lender banks have reported STC's account as NPA due to non-payment of interest on the banking limits availed by the company".

Therefore, at present, the company has no banking limits, funded or non-funded, available with it.

The company has reported a net loss (after tax) of Rs 881 crore during 2018-19 as compared to net profit (after tax) of about Rs 38 crore in 2017-18.

The net loss reported in 2018-19 was mainly due to write-offs amounting to about Rs 626 crore made in the books of accounts.

"Out of the total dues of about Rs 1,906 crore (as on 31.12.2018) crystallized with the lender banks, an amount of Rs 1,100 crore has already been paid by STC to the lender banks," as per the report.

The balance amount is also proposed to be paid partly through sale of its immovable properties and partly out of the trade receivables to be realized by the company, it added.

The lender banks had filed petitions against STC in DRT/NCLT and the proceedings are on.

The company is in the process of entering into master restructuring agreement with the lender banks towards settlement of their dues.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,384.99 +280.71 ( +0.76%)

NIFTY 50

11,075.90 +93.10 ( +0.85%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.55 0.88
Maruti Suzuki 6,450.30 0.91
Tata Motors 129.55 1.25
HDFC Bank 2,257.45 -0.59
Axis Bank 674.25 1.71
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IEX 118.10 -9.71
Yes Bank 68.60 0.96
Reliance 1,225.55 1.26
Tata Motors 129.55 1.25
Maruti Suzuki 6,449.80 0.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 408.55 6.34
IOC 130.10 4.58
Titan Company 1,123.40 3.43
GAIL 129.25 2.78
ICICI Bank 413.40 2.66
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.20 2.72
ICICI Bank 413.25 2.61
ONGC 128.80 2.34
Kotak Mahindra 1,483.55 1.79
Axis Bank 674.35 1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 343.05 -1.29
Dr Reddys Labs 2,731.55 -1.28
Sun Pharma 422.85 -1.16
HDFC Bank 2,257.45 -0.59
ITC 239.90 -0.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 342.75 -1.35
Sun Pharma 423.25 -1.04
HDFC Bank 2,256.25 -0.62
ITC 239.95 -0.35
HUL 1,804.80 -0.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram